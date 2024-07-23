GBP/AUD stretched and nearing known reversal area

GBP/AUD is rarely as overbought as it is right now. And when it has been this overbought in the recent past, it’s usually coincided with a near-term top.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 7:01 AM
Close-up of stock market board
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • GBP/AUD has surged nearly six big figures in less than a month
  • When it has been this overbought recently, it’s usually marked a near-term market top
  • It’s testing 1.9500, a level that has been akin to poison for longs throughout 2024

GBP/AUD is rarely this overbought. And when it has been this overbought in the recent past, it’s usually coincided with a near-term top. It’s also fast approaching 1.9500, a level that has been akin to poison for longs in 2024. Combined, it means we should be on alert for a topping signal, providing a catalyst to establish shorts with favourable risk-reward.

The GBP/AUD daily tells the story.gbpaud july 23 2024

After grinding higher in an ascending triangle earlier this month, the subsequent bullish breakout saw GBP/AUD slice through the 50 and 200-day moving averages, along with horizontal resistance at 1.9106 and 1.9250, before taking out the downtrend dating back to August 2023. That's relevant because it was also the last time RSI was this overbought, coinciding with a big bearish reversal at the time. 

Such has been the ferocity of the move been, GBP/AUD is now less than 80 pips away from taking out the 2024 high. But whether it gets there is debatable.

One look at the performance above 1.9500 tells a tale of failure, rejected on numerous occasions between February and April. This time might be different, of course, but considering how overbought GBP/AUD is on RSI, and how it’s fared in the recent past when in a similar stretched state, it does not fill one with confidence it will be.

For now, the bulls are in control. But should we see a topping pattern – be it a bearish pin, tombstone doji or similar – the tale of the recent tape suggests getting short could prove fruitful. But wait for the signal before doing so. Those considering taking on the trade could place a stop above 1.9570 for protection. Potential targets include 1.93493, the former downtrend just below 1.9300 or 1.9250.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in H2 2024

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: GBP AUD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Gold was overbought weeks ago, according to this measure
Today 03:17 AM
NZD/USD skids on China concerns, Nikkei bounces into US tech earnings
Yesterday 11:51 PM
AUD/USD and copper slump for a 6th day, ASX 200 regains balance
Yesterday 10:43 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Biden Drops Out, Tech Stocks Bounce Back
Yesterday 07:23 PM
Gold forecast: Metals drops but bullish trend intact
Yesterday 03:16 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after Biden steps down from election race
Yesterday 02:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP AUD articles

trading floor
Australian dollar has nothing to do with tech stocks, so why should it track them?
By:
David Scutt
July 11, 2024 11:31 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    AUD looks constructive against EUR, GBP following latest reversal
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 19, 2024 05:00 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD, GBP/AUD analysis: European open – Jan 24, 2024
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 24, 2024 06:00 AM
        united_kingdom_03
        GBP/AUD: Central bank divergence put to the test as risk laden week begins
        By:
        David Scutt
        November 13, 2023 12:52 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.