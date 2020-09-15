FOMC Preview

The Fed convenes for the first time since Jerome Powell announced the shift to AIT. No adjustment to policy is expected but the dot plot could be lower notably lower.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 15, 2020 2:00 AM
Federal reserve building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
When?

Wednesday 16th September (6pm GMT)


What to expect
The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee convenes this week for the first time since Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced that the central bank would shift towards average inflation targeting (AIT).

The central bank is not expected to adjust policy, despite Congress’ failure to agree to additional fiscal stimulus. Instead further clarification surrounding AIT and updated economic forecasts could drive both the dollar and the outlook for S&P500.

The Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) will be in focus, with inflation and growth forecasts set to dominate as well as the dot plot and what the new Average Inflation Target policy means there.

AIT
At the Jackson Hole symposium, Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced a shift in policy framework to allow for inflation to overshoot the 2% target for extended periods of time, to make up for the long periods of time that it has been under the 2% target. Investors will be looking for further clues on the targeting method and more broadly speaking clarification surrounding the method. 

The change in policy targeting is likely to reflected in the Fed’s dot plot, release in the SEPs. The dot plot could show a notable lowering of interest rate expectations over the longer term. Previously the Fed Funds had seen interest rates normalising after 2022.

Lower interest rate expectations could dampen demand for the US Dollar whilst boosting the outlook for riskier assets such as stocks, potentially pushing the S&P500 and the tech heavy Nasdaq back to recently achieved highs.

Comments to this end from the Fed could calm investors’ concerns over the lack of stimulus from Congress at least for the near term.

US Dollar Index
After dropping steeply over the past 4 months, US Dollar Index was showing some signs of rebounding in September, advancing 0.66% last week. This week, DXY is back trading on the back foot, shedding -0.3% and breaking through key support at 93.50, to strike a low of 92.88 on Monday.

The 4 hour chart shows the steep sell off coming into August. However, last month was more abut consolidation, only edging marginally lower compared to previous months.
With the price heading southwards, a breakthrough 92.70 could be considered a bearish signal opening the door to 91.75.
On the flip side a break above 93.65 is needed to negate the current bearish trend.



Related tags: DXY

Latest market news

View more
Japanese yen carry trades receive boost from Fed, US CPI: GBP/JPY, NZD/JPY setups
Today 04:18 AM
Crude oil bears were 'caught short' at the lows, bulls now eyeing $80
Today 03:32 AM
USD/JPY rattled within range post Fed, AUD/USD rallies with Wall Street
Yesterday 10:39 PM
EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of FOMC
Yesterday 02:03 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX hits an ATH as CPI cools & the Fed comes into focus
Yesterday 01:19 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI hits trend resistance ahead of key macro events
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest DXY articles

Research
USD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil Analysis: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
June 10, 2024 02:21 AM
    gold_05
    Gold stabilises above 2300, open interest plunged last week: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 4, 2024 04:52 AM
      Research
      AUD/USD rises despite risk-off tone, USD, yields slammed post ISM
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 3, 2024 09:51 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        USD, Wall Street, gold: Risk seems to be falling apart at the seams
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 29, 2024 10:59 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.