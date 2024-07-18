USD/JPY extends losses on suspected intervention, DXY breaks 200-day MA

Japan’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) appears to be taking full advantage of the path of least resistance by intervening when the US dollar and yields are under pressure. And their latest suspected intervention alongside dovish Fed comments saw USD/JPY break trend support and send DXY below its 200-day MA.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:18 AM
japan_05
Japan’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) appears to be taking full advantage of the path of least resistance by intervening when the Fed change their narrative towards a dovish pivot. As it seems that the MOF once again intervened on the yen on Wednesday to send their currency broadly higher against all FX majors except the Swiss franc – which held its ground due to safe-haven flows.

 

20240718dashboardCI
  • USD/JPY fell to a 5-week low after breaking daily trend support
  • AUD/JPY is back below the 2013 high to a 4-week low
  • The US dollar index closed beneath its 200-day MA on Fed cut bets
  • GBP/USD closed above 1.30 to a fresh 1-year high
  • EUR/USD rose to a 4-month high and now has 1.10 in its sights

 

The Fed are making the most of their final week of commentary before their media blackout period begins on Saturday. FOMC voting member Christopher Waller said that the Fed are closer to cutting rates, although they are not there quite yet. He is also optimistic about inflation continuing to soften. Barkin is sure that the Fed will discuss whether it is appropriate to describe inflation as "elevated" at their next meeting. Although he added that one 25bp cut will not change much, and it is more a case of deciding when the Fed needs to change the narrative.

 

Ultimately, the Fed script this week is playing out as expected: They are seemingly shifting their narrative from a single cut in December to their first cut arriving in September. Whilst markets have essentially priced this in with a foregone conclusion, it is an important step the Fed needs to make to effectively 'pivot' towards a cutting cycle.

 

WTI crude oil rose 2% as driving season ramped up, with as stockpiles dropping faster than expected. Clearly, the weaker US dollar also helped, alongside the Fed’s beige book pointing to lower inflation combined with slight economic growth (which points to a soft landing).   

 

UK inflation data was the final blow for BOE doves, with key headline figures rising above expectations. Core CPI rose 3.5% y/y (3.4% expected) and 0.2% m/m (0.1% expected), and the ever-elevated services PMI rose 0.6% m/m (0.4% expected) and remained at 5.7% for a second month.

 

Wall Street performed quite the divergence on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones reaching another record high for a third straight day yet the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 plunged lower. Bets of another Trump Presidency and the prospects of lower interest rates boosted the Dow to just below 42,500, yet a blue-chip selloff sent the ‘magnificent seven’ lower and weighted on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq accordingly.

 

 

USD/JPY technical analysis:

The daily chart shows a clear break of trend support after the latest suspected MOF. And the 4-hour chart shows I am running out of space to label MOF intervention levels. Still, the MOF are clearly taking advantage of a weaker US dollar narrative, and with traders felling less compelled to fight the power that be, fading into rallies seems to be the most logical way forward (or lower, in this case).

 

USD/JPY has stabilising around the weekly S1 pivot, but bears could fade into bounces towards 157 / HVN in anticipation of a move towards the weekly S2 pivot (154.55) and the 154 handle.

20240718usdjpy

 

US dollar index technical analysis:

We saw the countertrend bounce I had anticipated earlier in the week on the US dollar index. It just was not very impressive, before momentum turned lower once more. The futures contract for DXY formed a shooting star candle below the 100-day EMA on Tuesday before rolling over and closing firmly below the 200-day EMA on Wednesday. The move down to the June low has come a little earlier than expected.

 

Support was found around the weekly S1 pivot, and prices are now trapped between that and the 1-hour price of the 7 June NFP report. Given the bearish momentum on the 1-hour chart, bears may be tempted to fade into minor rallies and target the June low, just above the 103 handle. Although I would expect more of a reaction from such a level, given its significance. The daily RSI would have also likely reached its oversold zone by then as well.

20240718dxy

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

Today’s busy calendar has Australia’s employment report in focus for RBA watchers. The key question here is if figures will remain robust as they have done this year, or heat up further to make things tricky for the RBA who have already discussed hiking rates over the past two meetings as domestic inflation is once again trending higher.

 

With an August cut for the BOE at a 50/50, a hot UK employment and wages report could kills such bets and send GBP/USD to a fresh 1-year high. The ECB are unlikely to signal any changes, let along make any. But it should still be on traders radars, just in case.

  • 09:50 – JP trade balance
  • 11:30 – AU employment, RBA bulletin
  • 14:00 – UK employment, earnings
  • 18:05 – BOE member Benjamin speaks
  • 19:00 – EU construction output
  • 22:15 – ECB interest rate decision (no change expected)
  • 10:30 – EU jobless claims
  • 10:30 – US Philly Fed manufacturing
  • 10:45 – ECB press conference
  • 12:15 – ECB Lagarde speaks

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.