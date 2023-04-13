EUR/USD outlook: Euro nears YTD high after US CPI and FOMC minutes

The US dollar was the weakest major on Wednesday, allowing EUR/USD to close in on its YTD high. But can it break such a milestone upon its first retest?

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 13, 2023 4:49 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • US CPI fell to a 22-month low of 5%, down from 6% and beneath the 5.2% forecast
  • CPI rose just 0.1% m/m
  • However, core CPI rose to 5.6% as forecast, up from 5.6% prior
  • Core CPI also remains elevated at 0.4% m/m
  • We favour a 25bp Fed hike in May and hawkish comments from Fed members ahead of the ‘blackout’ period in nine days
  • EUR/USD approaches YTD highs ahead of retail sales and US producer prices
  • Several technical clues suggest a pullback before the euro breaks higher

 

20230413usinflation

 

The US dollar was the weakest major on Wednesday thanks to softer headline inflation, which allowed EUR/USD test 1.10 and USD/CHF fall to a near two-year low. With European data outperforming, inflation remaining elevated and the SNB likely to hike rates and support a stronger Swiss franc, traders are quick to jump onto soft US data and short the dollar against EUR and CHF. But with both EUR/USD and USD/CHF approaching key levels, we urge caution simply following this trend unless any breakout is backed up with data.

 

Besides, the initial reaction from the dollar was seemingly based on headline inflation which includes lower gasoline prices. And a look behind the headline number suggests a pause is not a slam dunk. Core inflation remains elevated and above long-term averages on both an annual and monthly basis, falling gas prices in March are likely temporary, oil prices are up ~30% from the March low and NFP churning out defiantly strong numbers. Furthermore, services inflation – a thorn in the side for central banks the world over – remains strong. And that’s why economists and markets remain as divided after the inflation report as they were prior.

 

As things stand, I suspect the Fed are more likely to hike than not in May given the rebound in oil prices, defiantly strong NFP data and sticky core inflation. And whilst we may see the dollar weaken should retail sales of producer prices soften tonight, the larger picture of a hawkish Fed and sticky core inflation remain. We also have nine trading days left before the Fed’s ‘blackout’ period kicks in, which leaves plenty of opportunity for them to steer expectations for their May meeting. And that leaves room for some dollar strength as we get closer to the Fed’s May meeting.

 

 

 

EUR/USD weekly chart:

20230412eurusdWKci

The euro is currently on track for its seventh consecutive bullish week, a sequence which has not been seen since August 2020. Whilst it does not guarantee a strong reversal lower, it does suggest its current rally is ‘long’ in the tooth as we approach the YTD high.

 

 

EUR/USD daily chart:

20230412eurusdD1ci

 

Still, we must concede that the euro is within an established uptrend on the daily chart and an upside break is a real possibility sooner or later. Bullish momentum has increased into resistance, which includes the 1.10 handle, 1.1033 YTD high and monthly R1 resistance. RSI (2) is on the cusp of overbought to warn of near-term weakness, although RSI (14) is not overbought and is confirming the underlying trend.

 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart:

20230412eurusdH4ci

 

The 100-bar EMA has produced support since late March, and the 20, 50 and 100 EMA’s are in bullish order to show a healthy trend overall. Yet the DPO (detrended price oscillator) – which measures the distance from a moving average – has reached its own resistance area to suggest the recent rally has overextended. Furthermore, this carries more weigh given the resistance zone overhead, and the RSI (2) hitting overbought three times recently and RSI (14) also oversold.

 

From here we favour some mean reversion towards 1.0900, which sits near a cluster of historical VPOC’s (volume points of control). VPOCs can behave as a magnet, which makes them potential targets. Therefore our near-term bias remains bearish below 1.1035 and for a retracement to at least 1.0900, with the potential for a move to 1.0850 if it wants to retest the 100-bar EMA once more.

 

Beyond that point, we’d look for evidence of a swing low and for momentum to return to its bullish daily trend, which is confirmed with a break above 1.1035.

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR/USD Forex FX Monthly Trade

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rebounds as big tech recovers & inflation is in focus
Yesterday 01:32 PM
Gold forecast: Metal aims to recover with core PCE data on tap
Yesterday 09:35 AM
USDJPY Forecast: Key Levels for BOJ and FOMC Week
Yesterday 07:23 AM
FOMC, BOJ, BOE take the reigns of market drivers: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:48 AM
Stabilisation in commodity, US stock futures bode well for AUD/USD longs
Yesterday 12:17 AM
USD/JPY selling recedes ahead of PCE inflation, crude oil slips in a gain
July 25, 2024 10:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

gold_03
Gold forecast: Metal aims to recover with core PCE data on tap
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 09:35 AM
    aus_04
    Stabilisation in commodity, US stock futures bode well for AUD/USD longs
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:17 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      USD/JPY selling recedes ahead of PCE inflation, crude oil slips in a gain
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 25, 2024 10:39 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude oil forecast: WTI rallies following stronger GDP data
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 25, 2024 05:30 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.