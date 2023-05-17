EUR/USD, EUR/CHF forecast: European open inflation and US housing data on tap

With hawkish Fed members alongside weak data from Germany ahead of today's inflation report, we're looking at a potential swing trade short on EUR/USD.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 17, 2023 6:27 AM
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -24.6 points (-0.34%) and currently trades at 7,210.10
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 231.35 points (0.78%) and currently trades at 30,074.34
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -110.38 points (-0.55%) and currently trades at 19,867.87
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -58.28 points (-0.44%) and currently trades at 13,075.24

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -8.5 points (-0.11%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,742.58
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -6 points (-0.14%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,309.51
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -5 points (-0.03%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,892.93

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 57 points (0.17%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 9.5 points (0.23%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 36.5 points (0.27%)

 

20230517moversCI

 

  • Japan’s GDP report surprised to the upside, growing 1.7% y/y (0.7% forecast) and 0.4% q/q (0.1% forecast)
  • The GDP deflator (price of goods within GDP) rose to a near 8-year high, and focus now shifts to tomorrow’s trade data and Friday’s inflation report to see if it can maintain strong data in Q2 and tempt the BOJ in some action sooner than later
  • The Nikkei rose above 30k for the first time in 20-months, although the yen was little changed
  • Australia’s wage price index rose 3.7% y/y in Q1 (3.6% expected, 3.4% prior) I don’t think today’s wage data alone will be enough to trigger a hike, given wage pressures are easing according to RBA’s business contacts. But if we’re too see another strong employment report coupled with a surprise uptick in inflation, then bets are on for a hike. Either way, the RBA remain as data dependent as ever
  • Fed members remained predominantly hawkish overnight, with a few standout comments including “premature to be talking about rate cuts”, “don’t quit [hiking] too soon”, “smaller, less frequent steps” could avoid financial instability, “I don’t think we’re at a hold rate yet”
  • And whilst the annual rate of US retail sales was softer, it rose 0.7% m/m (0.3% expected) and core retail sales rose on target at 0.4% to show consumers are continuing to spend despite higher rates
  • BOE governor Bailey delivers a keynote speech at the British Chambers of Commerce annual conference at 10:50, which may back up hawkish comments made by chief economist Pill in recent days

 

Eurozone inflation data is at 10:00 GMT+1

20230517euinflation

Inflation data never seems to go amiss, and today it is the final figures for the eurozone CPI report. Clearly, the rate of inflation has topped. But with German wholesale prices contracting, ZEW sentiment dipping for a third month and Dutch GDP contracting sharply this week alone, perhaps the inflation rate can move lower than anticipated. If so, that could further weigh on the euro whilst the Fed maintain their hawkish narrative, at least over the near-term.

 

EUR/USD daily chart:

20230517eurusdCI

EUR/USD could be setting up for a swing-trade short on the daily chart. After several failed attempts to test 1.1100 in recent weeks, momentum turned lower and prices broken beneath trend support and the 50-day EMA. Two-day of consolidation also produced a small bearish hammer yesterday which failed to hold above the 50-day EMA, and prices (and today’s high) are below the most heavily traded prices of the past two days. The bias remains bearish beneath yesterday’s high and for a move towards the 1.0800 handle.

 

EUR/CHF daily chart:

20230517eurchfCI

The cross may have sunk to a 2-month low yesterday, but momentum from its decline is stalling around a key support area as prices try to form a base above the November 2022 low. We can also see that its failed attempts to hold beneath 0.9700 back in March resulted in a couple of volatile rebounds, the second of which formed an elongated bullish outside day. And as a bullish divergence is also forming on the daily RSI (14) and RSI (2), we see it potential to mean revert higher towards 0.9800 over the near-term as part of a healthy retracement. A break beneath the YTD low assumes a resumption of its bearish move.

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT+1)

20230517calendarBST2

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR/USD EUR/CHF Forex

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil weekly forecast: WTI range under threat as bullish momentum builds
Today 02:00 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Cable on verge of big breakout
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Nears Record Highs as “Year of Metals” Continues
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Equities weekly forecast: Nvidia, Zoom, Target
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Silver analysis: precious metal takes out $30
May 17, 2024 03:00 PM
GBPUSD Analysis: April Highs Set a Weekly Ceiling
May 17, 2024 02:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Crude oil weekly forecast: WTI range under threat as bullish momentum builds
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:00 PM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    GBP/USD analysis: Cable on verge of big breakout
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      Research
      Silver analysis: precious metal takes out $30
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 17, 2024 03:00 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD, AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday - May 17, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 17, 2024 12:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.