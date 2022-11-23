Eurozone stocks turn lower as PMIs remain in contraction

Economic activity remains rooted deeply in negative territory, due to the soaring cost of living, rising interest rates and elevated levels of uncertainty.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 23, 2022 9:11 AM
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

European stocks opened higher but soon some of the mainland indices dipped into the negative, taking a breather from their relentless, but somewhat lethargic, rally. US futures were trading near their highs after another rally on Wall Street pushed the major indices near key technical levels, despite growth concerns over China and ahead of the release of FOMC minutes.

The latest macroeconomic data from Europe continues to paint a grim picture with the flash manufacturing and services PMIs for France and Germany, and Eurozone as a whole, remaining in the contraction territory of below 50. Although the PMI data still managed to beat expectations, that’s only because we are seeing improvement from a very low base. Activity at the Eurozone’s largest economies remain rooted deeply in negative territory, due to the soaring cost of living, rising interest rates and elevated levels of uncertainty.

PMI data recap - all in contraction:

  • Eurozone flash services PMI 48.6 vs 48.0 expected
  • Eurozone manufacturing PMI: 47.3 vs. 46.0 expected
  • German Services PMI fell to 46.4 in line with expectations from 46.5. Manufacturing PMI 46.7 vs 44.9 eyed
  • France's services PMI missed at 49.4 vs 50.6 expected, but manufacturing beat at 49.1 vs. 46.9 eyed

So, the latest PMIs show some improvement from October but remain in contraction as demand conditions continue to be impacted by strong inflation. German manufacturers reported another sharp decline in new orders, which is not a great sign. So, Germany is still heading for a recession, but perhaps the contraction might be shallower than previously expected.

S&P Global notes that “… underlying demand continues to weaken rapidly, linked to sharp price increases and hesitancy among customers, with the downturn in service sector new business even gathering pace to the quickest since May 2020.” While there were some positive signs in the report, thanks in part to a mild autumn, “expectations have merely improved from ultra-low levels, meaning they are still rooted deeply in negative territory as firms continue to highlight concerns about the soaring cost of living, rising interest rates and still-high uncertainty.”

The latest PMI data comes after the European Central Bank Vice-President Luis de Guindos warned earlier this morning that the Eurozone economy will likely show negative growth rates in the fourth quarter while inflation will still remain high before starting to slow down in the first quarter.

 

Despite uncertainty over the economy, Europe’s major indices have rallied sharply in the last couple of months. The Euro Stoxx 50 index is among several others that have now reached technical levels where you would expect to see some consolidation or a pullback from.

The Euro Stoxx 50 has entered into the 3925 to 4000 resistance zone, where previous support and resistance meets the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. While it is possible we could see some weakness here, that’s not going to get the bears excited too much until we see some short-term lower lows. The most recent short-term low comes in at 3842. So, as a minimum, this level will now need to break if we are to see any serious bearish moves.

EU stocks

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices Stock indices STOXX PMI Services PMI Manufacturing PMI

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Analysis: What Happens After 9-Week SPX Winning Streaks?
Today 01:35 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD kicks off 2024 on a downbeat note
Today 12:30 PM
Chinese stock markets rally on improving profit outlook as we enter the Year of the Dragon
December 31, 2023 06:48 AM
The January Effect: A Comprehensive Historical Review
December 27, 2023 05:21 PM
Russell 2000 leads US stocks, Gold hits another all-time high
December 22, 2023 07:33 PM
Chinese markets end dull year on a downbeat note, yuan rallies
December 22, 2023 10:26 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Forex trading
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD kicks off 2024 on a downbeat note
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:30 PM
    canada_02
    USD/CAD outlook remains bearish as 2023 twilight looms
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    December 21, 2023 05:30 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD looks poised to end 2023 on a high
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 21, 2023 12:00 PM
        US dollar analysis: Can the dollar defy the gravity of seasonality?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 21, 2023 05:37 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.