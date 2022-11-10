European Open: RBA hint at a pause, EUR/GBP continues higher

The RBA were already one of the less hawkish central banks, but that hasn’t prevented them from hinting at a pause regarding rate hikes today.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 10, 2022 5:12 AM
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -36.7 points (-0.52%) and currently trades at 6,962.60
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -280.04 points (-1.02%) and currently trades at 27,433.77
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -304.81 points (-1.86%) and currently trades at 16,053.71
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -108.48 points (-0.91%) and currently trades at 11,804.37

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -27.5 points (-0.38%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,268.75
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -27 points (-0.72%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,701.03
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -88 points (-0.64%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,578.32

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 54 points (0.17%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 42.25 points (0.39%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 7.75 points (0.21%)

 

20221110futuresCI

 

RBA hint at a pause

Answering questions to parliament, RBA’s Deputy Governor Michelle Bullock gave a strong hint that the central bank is approaching pause in regards to their tightening cycle. Noting that rates have already been raised “substantially”, she said that they could be nearing a level where there “might be an opportunity to sit and wait”. Rates are currently at 2.85% after seven consecutive hikes, and we’re now left wondering if the RBA will deliver a Christmas present to the people by not hiking interest rates until February.

 

EUR/GBP hits a 4-week high

20221110eurgbpCI

We noted EUR/GBP’s breakout last week and, after pulling back to the monthly pivot, has turned higher once more. A bullish wedge is in play which projects a target near the patterns base around 0.9060. For today, we’d like to see prices hold above 0.8780 high and break back above the monthly R2- but if we see a low volatility pullback beneath this level then we’d still consider bullish setups on lower timeframes for a potential bullish swing trade. The 0.8866 high is now likely in focus for bulls.

The EUR/AUD analysis from Monday is playing out nicely, with the daily chart making a clear breakout to confirm the bullish channel and now within 1-2 day’s ATR away from the 1.5706 high. The daily chart may not offer the adequate reward to risk ratio around current levels, but if it can pullback then perhaps it could become of interest for bullish intraday traders.

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20221110moversFTSEci  

FTSE 350: 4033.95 (0.66%) 09 November 2022

  • 229 (65.43%) stocks advanced and 112 (32.00%) declined
  • 3 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 1 fell to new lows
  • 12.57% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 50.57% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 5.43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 4.35% - Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)
  • + 4.10% - BBGI Global Infrastructure SA (BBGIB.L)
  • + 3.55% - Smiths Group PLC (SMIN.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -9.92% - FirstGroup PLC (FGP.L)
  • -6.31% - J D Wetherspoon PLC (JDW.L)
  • -5.76% - Petrofac Ltd (PFC.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

20221110calendarGMT

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR GBP Forex RBA

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

USD_GBP_EUR
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
By:
David Song
Today 08:20 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    Today 06:36 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 05:00 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
        By:
        David Song
        Today 04:12 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.