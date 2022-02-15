European Open: Palladium set to track gold higher?

Whilst gold has stolen a few headlines this week, we see the potential for palladium to make a rally of its own.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 15, 2022 5:25 AM
commodities trading
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -29.2 points (-0.4%) and currently trades at 7,214.70
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -171.89 points (-0.49%) and currently trades at 34,566.17
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -172.93 points (-0.7%) and currently trades at 24,383.64
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 51.91 points (0.35%) and currently trades at 15,004.13

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -10.5 points (-0.14%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,521.09
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -3 points (-0.07%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,061.45
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -9 points (-0.06%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,104.97

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -20 points (-0.06%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 28.75 points (0.2%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 2.5 points (0.06%)

20220215futuresCI

 

Liquidity injection from PBOC lift China’s equity markets

Asian equity indices were mostly lower overnight, despite a late-session rebound on Wall Street which recouped earlier losses. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are clearly still weighing on sentiment, even if volatility is subsiding somewhat. The Hang Seng is down around -1% and the ASX 200 is off by around -0.4%. Yet China’s equity markets bucked the trend following another liquidity injection from PBOC to support growth. China’s CSI 300 is up around 1% and the A50 rose around 0.4%.

Worst session for the FTSE in three weeks

Despite being tantalisingly close to the January 2020 high, the FTSE rolled over from the open during its worst session in three weeks. Airline stock ICAG (International Airline Group) was the weakest performer as investors priced in the potential for a war between Russia and Ukraine to impact travel.

FTSE 350: Market Internals

20220215moversFTSEci

FTSE 350: 4239.43 (-1.69%) 14 February 2022

  • 31 (8.86%) stocks advanced and 313 (89.43%) declined
  • 1 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 17 fell to new lows
  • 32.57% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 34% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 21.14% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 25.0% - EVRAZ plc (EVRE.L)
  • + 6.97% - Fresnillo PLC (FRES.L)
  • + 6.51% - Syncona Ltd (SYNCS.L)

Underperformers:

  • -10.68% - Darktrace PLC (DARK.L)
  • -7.46% - Synthomer PLC (SYNTS.L)
  • -6.34% - Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L)

Palladium rebounds from support cluster

Escalating tensions from Russia’s move on Ukraine has been beneficial for gold prices during risk-off trade. Yet with that comes the potential for increased demand for platinum. We outlined a bullish in our video, although we’re yet to see a daily close above 1050.8 to trigger out bullish bias. And whilst we wait for that to come to fruition, we see the potential for palladium to rise.

20220215palladiumCI

Platinum prices rallied an impressive 60% from December’s low to January high before embarking upon a retracement over the past couple of weeks. Despite a bearish outside candle forming on Friday, several technical levels provided support which includes the 100-week eMA, 20-day eMA and October and November highs. Prices have since gapped above the high of the bullish outside candle which strongly suggest the corrective low was seen on Friday. From here we think it can now hold above trend support and head towards 2500.

Currencies await the next catalyst

20220215moversFOREXci

Volatility remained contained for currency pairs overnight, with RBA’s minutes providing little new for traders to digest. Q4 GDP rebounded in Japan as expected, although private consumption added more to the print than forecast. Yet the good data set is already overshadowed by expectations of a negative print for Q1. GBP/AUD is back above 1.9000 and yesterday’s open price. Our original analysis state we remained bullish above the 1.8800 swing low but we have now raised this to 1.8900, just beneath Friday’s low.

Euro crosses are in focus at 10:00 GMT with flash employment and GDP data for the eurozone. The monthly ZEW report for Germany is also out at the same time and could help support the euro should it all come in on or above expectations. Producer prices are scheduled for 13:30. It rose at a moderate pace of 0.2% in December – its slowest pace in 13-months, but any upside surprise here will simply be a reminder as to how strong inflation data is and likely support the US dollar.

Up Next (Times in GMT)

20220215calendarGMT

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Commodities Indices FTSE Trade Ideas Palladium platinum

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.