European Open: Hawkish hike from RBNZ, FTSE hits technical juncture

Countries are queuing up to announce sanctions against Russia, but the lack of risk-off news has allowed investors to catch their breath.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 23, 2022 6:30 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 44.4 points (0.62%) and currently trades at 7,205.70
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -461.26 points (-1.71%) and currently trades at 26,449.61
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 125.11 points (0.53%) and currently trades at 23,645.11
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 29.61 points (0.2%) and currently trades at 14,865.00

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 21 points (0.28%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,515.21
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 27 points (0.68%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,012.47
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 103 points (0.7%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,796.00

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 141 points (0.42%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 100.25 points (0.72%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 22.25 points (0.52%)
20220223futuresCI

There was a clear change in sentiment overnight, as major benchmarks across Asia posted gains. China’s equities were the laggards and were off to a soft start, as state media took a swipe at rising property prices which weighed on the property sector. US and European futures are pointing towards a firmer open.

FTSE rises to a technical juncture

The FTSE made a strong comeback yesterday despite dropping around -120 points at the open. The strength of the rebound has left a long lower wick (buyers tail) at the low and it has closed back above a bullish trendline. This brings into question whether it can reach the lower target around 7300, near the base of the wedge.

20220223ftse100CI2

Ultimately, the FTSE finds itself at a technical juncture. A bearish 2-bar reversal has formed at the 50 and 200-bar eMA on the four-hour chart and trend resistance. As long as yesterday’s highs caps as resistance, a break below 7490 assumes another dip lower towards trend support. Should sentiment sour then we can revert to the bearish wedge target around 7300. But if prices break above 7540 it would clear the moving averages and trend resistance, and we would assume a bullish bias for the day.

FTSE 350: Market Internals

20220223moversFTSEci FTSE 350: 4201.8 (0.13%) 22 February 2022
  • 129 (36.86%) stocks advanced and 212 (60.57%) declined
  • 3 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 63 fell to new lows
  • 28% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 26.29% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 13.71% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 7.51% - Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.L)
  • + 5.36% - EVRAZ plc (EVRE.L)
  • + 4.58% - Oxford BioMedica PLC (OXB.L)

Underperformers:

  • -16.22% - John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)
  • -15.64% - Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HRGV.L)
  • -5.53% - Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH.L)

NZD strongest major after their 25 bps hawkish hike

RBNZ hiked 25 bps as expected, although minutes of the meeting revealed that it was a close call as to whether they would hike by 25 or 50 bps point at this meeting. At the press conference, Governor Orr said a 50 bps hike cannot be ruled out in the future. NZD was broadly higher against its major peers and took advantage of weaker safe havens CHF and JPY, with NZD/CHF rising to a 5-week high. AUD/NZD is below 1.0700 and our downside target remains around 1.0650, near the 50-day eMA.

EUR/AUD hit our bearish triangle target earlier in the Asian session. Whilst the hourly trend remains bearish we are mindful that it has fallen posted 11 bearish daily candles over the past 13 so happy to step aside from this one for now.

Gold back below 1900

With sentiment bruised yet showing signs of recovering, gold was a likely candidate to fall after its rally couldn’t quite probe the November high. After a minor effort to challenge 1900 earlier in the Asian session, momentum has now turned lower and looks ripe for the retracement to continue, unless tensions rise once more.

Up Next (Times in GMT)

20220223calendarGMT2

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Commodities Indices Equities FTSE Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.