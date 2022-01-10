European Open: Futures open higher, WTI back above $79

WTI managed to trade back above $79 during quiet trade overnight, and price action suggests bulls are trying to carve out a swing low.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 10, 2022 5:25 AM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -6.8 points (-0.09%) and currently trades at 7,446.50
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -9.34 points (-0.03%) and currently trades at 28,478.56
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 193.72 points (0.82%) and currently trades at 23,687.10
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 28.78 points (0.19%) and currently trades at 15,433.33

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 17.5 points (0.24%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,502.78
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 10.5 points (0.24%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,316.33
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 25 points (0.16%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,972.74

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -13 points (-0.04%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 48.25 points (0.31%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 4.25 points (0.09%)

Equity markets were mixed overnight as investors braced for a continuation of inflationary forces and a hawkish Fed. The Hang Seng was a strong performer and trades around 1% higher, the China A50 is up just 0.2% whilst the ASX 200 is -0.1% during quiet trade. Futures markets have opened higher with the FTSE and STOXX 50 up 0.24% and the DAX is up around 0.16%.

 

WTI shows the potential of a swing low

Oil prices edged higher overnight with to recoup some of Friday’s post-NFP losses. Tensions in Kazakhstan and supply disruptions in Libya remain supportive of oil prices overall, helping WTI futures trade back above $79 during overnight trade.

20220110wtiCI

 

We can see on the four-hour chart that prices are currently respecting the lower trendline of the bullish channel. A small bullish outside candle has just formed on this timeframe, and the candle provided the third (confirmation) touch of the trendline.

It is therefore possible the market is trying to carve out a swing low, which could be assumed if prices break (and hold above) the 79.30 high before testing the recent low. However, if bulls want to allow for extra wriggle room (volatility) then our bias remains bullish above the weekly pivot point at 77.89.

AUD was the strongest major overnight

20220110moversFOREXci

Stronger than expected building approvals helped lift AUD against all major peers. Rising 3.6% in December, it recoups some of November’s dire -13.6% print, although one should question if it remains sustainable given the rate of coronavirus cases across Australia. Should hospitalisation rate remain low relative to new daily cases then lockdowns appear unlikely. AUD/USD touched a 2day high and AUD/JPY touched a 3-day high.

USD/CAD could be one to watch for further downside potential. A bearish hammer formed on Thursday ahead of Friday’s sell-off, although support has been found at its 100-day eMA, just above 1.2620 support.

Sterling holds steady

As noted in this week’s COT report, the British pound has seen plenty of short covering these past two weeks although its effect can be better seen on some crosses. GBP/CHF touched 1.25 overnight for the first time since November, and rose to just 25 pips below 1.20 against the euro. Still, commodity FX remains the stronger bet as the GBP is lower against AUD, NZD and CAD.

FTSE 350: Market Internals

Futures markets suggests the FTE 100 could retest 7500 today, which leaves the question as to whether it can close above it and reclaim last week’s high. It’s daily trend since the December low remains firm overall, but bulls need to defend the 7420 low today to avoid triggering another leg lower (in line with Thursday’s bearish engulfing candle).

20220110moversFTSEci

FTSE 350: 4272.27 (0.47%) 07 January 2022

  • 132 (37.50%) stocks advanced and 202 (57.39%) declined
  • 13 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 11 fell to new lows
  • 54.83% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 58.81% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 25.28% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 6.60% - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML.L)
  • + 4.85% - Essentra PLC (ESNT.L)
  • + 4.06% - Clarkson PLC (CKN.L)

Underperformers:

  • -5.84% - Ninety One PLC (N91.L)
  • -3.74% - Kainos Group PLC (KNOS.L)
  • -3.58% - Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (BGS.L)

 

Up Next (Times in GMT)

There’s no top tier economic data releases in Europe today, and the same can be said for the US session so we may fid it to be a relatively quiet start to the week for currency markets.

20220110calendarGMT

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Indices oil WTI WTI

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 04:16 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:29 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.