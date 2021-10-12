European Open: FTSE Tests Neckline of Bullish Reversal Pattern

The FTSE has posted solid gains over the past three sessions, with yesterday’s close probing the neckline of a bullish reversal pattern.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 12, 2021 5:50 AM
Close-up of Union Jack flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
20211012forexmoversCI

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -26.2 points (-0.36%) and currently trades at 7,273.60
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -248.39 points (-0.87%) and currently trades at 28,249.81
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -285.95 points (-1.13%) and currently trades at 25,039.14

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -46 points (-0.65%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,100.85
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -37.5 points (-0.92%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,035.02
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -113 points (-0.74%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,086.14

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -250.19 points (-0.72%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -74 points (-0.5%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -20.25 points (-0.47%)

 

Indices

Asian equity markets traded lower overnight as they tracked Wall Street’s lead, as concerns over a Fed hike continued to weigh on sentiment. Evergrande missed another bond payment to send the Hang Seng Enterprise Index over 1% lower. Shares for Evergrande (3333) ceased trading on 5th October and had fallen over 90% since their July 2020 high.

20211012ftseCI

 

The FTSE 100 is considering a break higher. As it’s correction from the 7224 high came in 3-waves, it is possible the correction was completed in September at 6828. And as that low was part of a failed attempt to break beneath the 200-day eMA before a strong 2-day rally, and we’ve since seen a higher low, we suspect the FTSE is now in the early stages of a bullish impulsive move higher. Furthermore, an inverted head and shoulders pattern appears to be shaping up for a breakout, which projects an upside target around 7500.

Yesterday closed on the neckline but we would consider a high-volume break of the 7159.61 high that the H&S pattern is confirmed, and our bias remains bullish above 7070.

However, take note that futures markets are pointing for a weak open today, so if sentiment remains bearish overall it may not be quite ready to break higher immediately. In which case 707 is an important level for bulls to defend today.

 

 

FTSE 350: Market Internals

20211012asxperformanceCI

FTSE 350: 4085.11 (0.72%) 11 October 2021

  • 148 (42.17%) stocks advanced and 178 (50.71%) declined
  • 12 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 10 fell to new lows
  • 51% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 98.29% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 13.11% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 7.65%-Endeavour Mining PLC(EDV.L)
  • + 5.36%-Ferrexpo PLC(FXPO.L)
  • + 5.20%-Anglo American PLC(AAL.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -6.50%-Trainline PLC(TRNT.L)
  • -5.29% -Drax Group PLC(DRX.L)
  • -5.29%-Tui AG(TUIT.L)

 

 

Forex: Yen pairs possible a little stretched over the near-term

Ranges were very low across currency pairs overnight. As we saw extended move across yen pairs yesterday then it’s possible they have gone too far too fast. However, should yields continue to rise then its plausible we may see the yen weaken further, yet one should question the reward to risk potential around current levels after several days of markets moving in the same direction.

Still, GBP/JPY appears to have broken out of its multi-month retracement, after holding above its 200-day eMA and breaking trend resistance. From here we remain bullish above the breakout level of 152.85 but would prefer to see a pullback before it continues higher.

UK employment data is released at 07:00 BST, where the unemployment rate is expected to fall to 4.5% from 4.6%, claimant count is expected to fall -60.5k whilst 243k jobs are forecast to have been added.

 

 

Commodities:

WTI found support at $80 during a tightly traded overnight session. Tae note that it have back around 2/3rd of yesterday’s initial gains to form a bearish hammer below the monthly R2 pivot point, so the move is showing early signs that it may be losing steam. Should prices begin to correct when we’d look for a new low to form around or above the September high (76.90).

 

Up Next (Times in BST)

20211012calendarBST

Related tags: Forex Commodities Indices Equities FTSE Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY weekly forecast: Fed, BOJ, tech earnings create recipe for volatility
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
Yesterday 01:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rebounds as big tech recovers & inflation is in focus
July 26, 2024 01:32 PM
Gold forecast: Metal aims to recover with core PCE data on tap
July 26, 2024 09:35 AM
USDJPY Forecast: Key Levels for BOJ and FOMC Week
July 26, 2024 07:23 AM
FOMC, BOJ, BOE take the reigns of market drivers: The Week Ahead
July 26, 2024 04:48 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_07
USD/JPY weekly forecast: Fed, BOJ, tech earnings create recipe for volatility
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:00 PM
    aus_04
    Stabilisation in commodity, US stock futures bode well for AUD/USD longs
    By:
    David Scutt
    July 26, 2024 12:17 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      USD/JPY selling recedes ahead of PCE inflation, crude oil slips in a gain
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 25, 2024 10:39 PM
        Forex trading
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Digests Data, Core PCE on Tap
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        July 25, 2024 03:59 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.