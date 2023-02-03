European Open: FTSE bulls eye new highs, NFP on tap

We wrap off the week with today’s NFP report at 13:30 GMT, but first we’ll see if bulls can retain control of the FTSE 100 following yesterday’s breakout.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 3, 2023 4:45 AM
Jobs
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
20230203futuresCI

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -2.5 points (-0.03%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,817.66
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -4 points (-0.09%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,237.12
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -23 points (-0.15%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,486.19

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 14 points (0.04%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -193.5 points (-1.51%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -22.25 points (-0.53%)

 

 

FTSE 100 daily chart:

20230203ftsedashboard

We have been patiently waiting for momentum to turn higher, which it finally did yesterday thanks to the dovish 50bp BOE hike. It closed above its recent consolidation, having formed several lower spikes which held above historic highs. From here we now fancy a retest of its YTD high and move towards 7900, near its record high.

20230203ftse100ci2

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

The US economy is expected to have added 188k jobs in January, which would be its lowest level since December 2020. But let’s not lose sight of the fact that job growth was expected to decelerate, and whilst it trends gradually lower the economy is still adding jobs whilst employment remains near historic lows.

Still, the ADP private employment missed estimates of 178k to add just 106k (~60% lower) so we should be prepared for a weak NFP print today. But we’d likely need to see a sub-100 print for it to make a noteworthy reaction, with unemployment also rising to 3.7% or higher.

However, markets may rejoice if we see a particularly soft print from average earnings as this would be deflationary. And that could weigh on the dollar as traders assumes an even less hawkish Fed.

Ultimately, the employment sector has held up relatively well considering the trajectory of rate hike and job openings continue to rise. So I suspect today’s NFP report will remain to be a day-traders event over a macro turning point.

20230203calendarGMT

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas NFP FTSE FTSE 100 Indices

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.