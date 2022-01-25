European Open: Equities continued to tumble, German IFO up next

Anyone hopes of a Tuesday turnaround in Asia following Wall Street’s late rebound were quickly dashed, with equity markets across the region all in the red again.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 25, 2022 5:33 AM
Market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -177.9 points (-2.49%) and currently trades at 6,961.60
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -475.24 points (-1.72%) and currently trades at 27,113.13
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -358.77 points (-1.46%) and currently trades at 24,297.69
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -127.31 points (-0.83%) and currently trades at 15,280.93

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 25 points (0.35%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,322.15
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 20 points (0.49%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,074.36
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 81 points (0.54%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,092.13

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -338 points (-0.99%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -271.5 points (-1.87%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -61 points (-1.39%)
20220125moversFOREXci

Australia’s ASX 200 was led the declines thanks to (or not thanks to) decent inflation numbers. Yet it would have arguably been lower regardless as the theme of the overnight session was to offload riskier assets. The TOPIX and Nikkei both fell over -2% and China’s benchmark indices were off by around -1.2%. The question now is whether this is a prelude of things to come in Europe, or whether it’s simply an over-reaction to moves seen on Wall Street yesterday. Futures markets point towards the former as the FTSE, DAX and CAC are expected to open higher today, but then we also saw that very same pattern ahead of the Asian open so we shall find out shortly.

Australian inflation beat expectations

A decent set of inflation numbers in Q4 for Australia helped send the Australian dollar higher and raise expectations of a rate hike. Trimmed mean CPI rose to 1% y/y, its highest level since 2008 and CPI (including energy and food) rose to 2.6%m its highest level since Q2 2014. The 6-month OIS (overnight index swap) rose to a post-pandemic level although, at 0.177 still falls short of a full rate hike being priced in. And that is likely because the RBA remain defiantly dovish in regards to hikes, although it does add further pressure to wrap up QE at their next meeting.

German IFO data up next

The monthly IFO business sentiment report is released at 09:00 GMT and should shed further light on the severity of the economic downturn. Business climate fell for a sixth month in December to 94.7 and is expected to remain flat later today. Current conditions are expected to fall to 96.1 from 96.9 and expectations is expected to rise slightly to 93 from 92.60.

Bundesbank warned in a report this week that GDP likely fell in Q4, although their outlook for the new year is slightly optimistic. Therefore, the outlook component of today’s IFO report could be one to watch as weak data from the region is not exactly new news.

 

What are economic indicators?

 

Dollar index set to resume its rally?

20220125dxyCI

The US dollar index (DXY) is considering a break of a key trendline after spending several days in a small, sideways consolidation. Its correction from the November high seems to have completed with its temporary drop below 95, where support was found at the 100-day sMA and September highs. From here out bias remains bullish above 95.50 (just below the recent consolidation) although tighter risk management could be considered if we see a decent break above yesterday’s high.

 

Read our guide on the US Dollar Index (DXY)

 

FTSE 350: Market Internals

20220125moversFTSEci

FTSE 350: 4123.56 (-2.63%) 24 January 2022

  • 14 (3.99%) stocks advanced and 337 (96.01%) declined
  • 4 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 50 fell to new lows
  • 30.48% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 22.51% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 7.12% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 7.31% - Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)
  • + 4.53% - Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.L)
  • + 4.40% - Playtech PLC (PTEC.L)

Underperformers:

  • -14.62% - Darktrace PLC (DARK.L)
  • -11.58% - Molten Ventures PLC (GROW.L)
  • -11.03% - Reach PLC (RCH.L)

 

Up Next (Times in GMT)

20220125calendarGMT

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Indices Equities FTSE Trade Ideas DXY Germany

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.