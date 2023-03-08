European Open: Dax to open lower, hawkish Powell weighs on sentiment

Due to a false breakout on weak volumes, we suspect the DAX will continue to mean revert against its bullish trend.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 8, 2023 5:10 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -60.9 points (-0.83%) and currently trades at 7,303.80
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 111.12 points (0.39%) and currently trades at 28,420.28
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -520.13 points (-2.53%) and currently trades at 20,014.35
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -122.59 points (-0.92%) and currently trades at 13,182.49

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -17 points (-0.21%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,902.48
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -6 points (-0.14%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,272.96
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -35 points (-0.22%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,524.53

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 22 points (0.07%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 0.25 points (0.01%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -6 points (-0.05%)

 

20230308fedFunds

 

Nobody want to buy gold today following the hawkish remarks from Powell, which has sent the US 2-year yield above 5% and is continuing to trade higher in today’s Asian session. That said, there’s also very little gold selling, with prices pushing slightly lower but without conviction – gold almost looks startled today.

Investors are now taking a 50bp Fed hike in March very seriously, with Fed fund futures implying a 73.5% of a 50bp hike (up from 31.4% yesterday) and the terminal rate of 5.75% now being priced in. So not only do investors expect the Fed to increase their pace of tightening, they also expect rates to be higher than originally feared. And that’s a net-negative for gold prices.

 

 

  • The majority of Asian indices tracked Wall Street lower following Jerome Powell’s highly hawkish comments during his testimony to congress
  • Fed fund futures are now pricing in a 73.5% probability of a 50bp Fed hike (up from 31.4% the day prior) and a terminal rate of 5.75% (up from 5.5% the day prior)
  • European futures point to a weak open for cash indices
  • The Bank of Canada (BOC) are expected to become the first major central bank to pause their tightening cycle, and keep interest rates at 4.5% today
  • Jerome Powell testifies to the Senate from 15:00 GMT today, but it is difficult to see how what he could say to match or even come close to the hawkish comments he said to the House yesterday
  • So, unless he walks some of those comments back, his remarks may have limited impact on the markets today (famous last words…)
  • However, a strong ADP report at 13:15 would likely prompt excitement over a strong NFP report on Friday, support the dollar and increase betas of a 50bp Fed hike in March
  • But first we have German retail sales and industrial production at 07:00, Euro GDP at 10:00 and a speech by Christine Lagarde

 

 

DAX daily chart:

20230308daxCI

 

In a nutshell, the DAX is not looking overly happy at these highs. Whilst we were hoping to see a break higher, what we have in fact been presented with was a very small bullish candle (unconvincing breakout) followed by a bearish engulfing candle which closed below the breakout level.

Furthermore, the OBV indicator (on balance volume) has not confirmed the breakout as it trades lower relative to its own prior peak, which suggests bulls lack power. For now, we’re looking for some mean reversion back within the 15,150 – 15,600 range, and bears could target key levels such as the 20-day EMA or lower support level.

20230308daxboard

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

20230308calendarGMT

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Dax GER40 Indices Powell

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.