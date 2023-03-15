European Open: BOJ members discussed tweaking YCC, Jan minutes reveal

So the BOJ have indeed been discussing potential tweaks to one of their major policies, although that is not to say any of it will happen soon (if at all) before being scrapped

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 15, 2023 6:18 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 60 points (0.86%) and currently trades at 7,068.90
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -81.52 points (-0.3%) and currently trades at 27,140.52
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 248.14 points (1.29%) and currently trades at 19,496.10
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 14.63 points (0.11%) and currently trades at 13,010.20

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -3 points (-0.04%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,634.11
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -2 points (-0.05%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,177.47
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 1 points (0.01%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,233.83

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -20 points (-0.06%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -0.25 points (-0.01%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -4.25 points (-0.03%)

 

20230315futuresCI

 

The BOJ’s minutes of the meeting from January revealed that members discussed the feasibility of making further tweaks to its yield curve control.

If you cast your mind back to early January, you may remember the out-of-meeting policy change the BOJ dropped by expanding their YCC band from +/- 0.25% to 0.5%. This sent shockwaves across currency and bond markets on the anticipation that they would scrap YCC altogether.

Today we learned the BOJ did in fact discuss various way of tweaking the band, but opted to err on the side of caution as changing it ‘so soon after the previous modification’ could make future policy guidance ‘unclear’. Which is odd when you think about it, given they completely caught low-liquidity markets off guard with their out-of-meeting change to that very policy.

Still, it’s interesting that they discussed curbing yields across the entire curve, as it’s a scenario few (if any) are prepared for. And it really hammers home just how dovish they intend to be, for quite some time.

But ultimately, the central bank want to take their time examining the effects of future changes and, as the incoming Governor gave nothing but dovish remarks, we’ll not hold our breath for a change soon (but understand they may just do one anyway, seemingly randomly).

 

  • Sentiment was given a little boost on slightly stronger-than-expected China data
  • Whilst the numbers do not set the world alight, in context of a poor start to the week it was enough to weaken the yen and USD against AUD, EUR and GBP
  • Ratings agency S&P Global warned that New Zealand’s credit rating could be lost if their balance of trade does not improve
  • Business sentiment in Australia is cooling according to a Westpac survey, with slower new orders and an economy that is close to full capacity (which plays further into the potential for the RBA to pause in April)
  • As for these alleged ‘drone wars’… the US military has claimed that one of its spy drones was forced to crash into the black sea when a Russian fighter jet clipped its propeller

 

 

GBP/USD 1-hour chart:

20230315gbpusdCI

GBP/USD has performed a strong rally into the 1.2200 handle and is now consolidating within a sideways range. The strength of the rally into resistance likely favours an eventual breakout above 1.2200, but we’re conscious that the 4-hour RSI reached overbought and is now pointing lower, and a bearish divergence has formed on the 1-hour timeframe.

Whilst prices remain above 1.2140, range-trading strategies could be considered. Whereas a break beneath these lows assumes a correction is underway, and 1.2100 and 1.2050 come into focus for a potential corrective low. A break above 1.2000 assumes bullish continuation.

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

20230315calendarGMT

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas GBP USD BoJ Bank of Japan Japan Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.