European Open: Alibaba rallies on Softbank announcement

Hong-Kong listed Alibaba rallied nearly 7% overnight after Softbank soothed investors fears that they’d sell their steak in the conglomerate.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 9, 2022 6:05 AM
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 81.4 points (1.13%) and currently trades at 7,268.10
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 316.87 points (1.16%) and currently trades at 27,601.39
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 551.24 points (2.27%) and currently trades at 24,880.73
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 159.83 points (1.07%) and currently trades at 15,127.46

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 65.5 points (0.87%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,632.57
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 39.5 points (0.96%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,168.75
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 122 points (0.8%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,364.38

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 139 points (0.39%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 76 points (0.52%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 22.5 points (0.5%)

20220209moversFOREXci

 

Asian equity markets were higher overnight with the Hang Seng leading the way as they tracked Wall Street higher. The Hang Seng is up around 2.5% and Alibaba was up nearly 7% after Softbank said their registration for Alibaba’s ADR’s is not related to any future transaction (ie selling a steak in the company). European futures are up around 0.8% and the US up around 0.5%.

FTSE 350: Market Internals

20220209moversFTSEci

FTSE 350: 4261.57 (-0.08%) 08 February 2022

  • 164 (46.46%) stocks advanced and 178 (50.42%) declined
  • 9 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 13 fell to new lows
  • 33.43% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 98.58% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 13.03% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 6.08% - National Express Group PLC (NEX.L)
  • + 6.02% - Carnival PLC (CCL.L)
  • + 4.38% - Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L)

Underperformers:

  • -12.9% - Ocado Group PLC (OCDO.L)
  • -10.9% - Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO.L)
  • -8.58% - Airtel Africa PLC (AAF.L)

EUR/GBP coils in a tight range above key support zone

The euro was broadly higher last week following (what was translated as) a hawkish ECB press conference by Lagarde. Like most euro crosses, this saw EUR/GBP rally high before handing back some gains in a relatively gentle manner when Lagarde tried to walk back her hawkishness.

20220209eurgbpCI

We can see on the hourly chart that prices for EUR/GBP are coiling up in a tight range, and that can be indicative of a burst of momentum. We would say it is a coin flip but there are several levels of support nearby which could be tough to crack, including the monthly R1 pivot and weekly pivot point, historical swing high and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. Even if we see prices initially break lower we would then seek for bullish spikes to appear around the support zone as we anticipate momentum will eventually break higher. For now, the bias is for an upside break of the triangle.

 

Euro explained – a guide to the euro

 

Platinum and palladium form a base

Both metals have traded in either choppy or corrective phases recently, yet both now show the potential, to move higher over the near-term. A bullish engulfing candle has formed on the platinum daily chart above 1,000 and, due to market positioning, see the potential for it to head towards 1100. We’d like to now see a daily close above 1050.80 before assuming bullish trend continuation.

Meanwhile, platinum is holding above 2200 after a pullback and formed two bullish hammers over the previous two days. Moreover, yesterday’s hammer was a small bullish inside candle, so we’d like to see a break above 2300 before assuming bullish trend continuation.

Up Next (Times in GMT)

20220209calendarGMT

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Commodities Indices Equities FTSE Trade Ideas Alibaba Group Holding

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.