﻿

EUR/JPY selling off ahead of CPI and Ueda

With Japan’s CPI due out in a few hours and BoJ Governor nominee Ueda set to testify on Friday, EUR/JPY could be volatile.

February 23, 2023 8:21 PM
Japanese Flag

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Japan’s January CPI expected to be 4.2% YoY
  • BoJ Governor nominee Ueda to testify on Friday
  • EUR/JPY expected to be volatile

In a few hours, Japan will release it's CPI data for January.  Tokyo CPI is said to be a leading indicator for Japan CPI.  On January 26th, the headline CPI for Tokyo was 4.4% YoY vs an expectation of 4.2% YoY and a previous reading of 4%.  In addition, the Core CPI jumped to 4.3% YoY vs an expectation of 4.2% YoY and a previous reading of 3.9% YoY.  This was the highest level since 1981.  Japan’s headline CPI is expected to be 4.2% YoY vs a previous reading of 4%.  The Core CPI is also expected to be 4.2% YoY vs 4% in December. 

What is inflation?

The Bank of Japan targets 2% inflation, yet the BoJ has kept rates steady at -0.1% as outgoing BoJ Governor Kuroda said he expects inflation to begin falling later this year.  However, the March BoJ meeting will be Kuroda’s last.  Kazuo Ueda has been nominated as the next head of the BoJ.  He has been in academics since he departed the BoJ as a member.  Ueda is thought to be a bit more aggressive than Kuroda.  However, recently Ueda said that easy monetary policy must continue.  On Friday, he testifies at the Diet.  Its doubtful that Ueda would try and stir the pot in his first testimony.  Perhaps he may call for a review of current Monetary Policy, however he also could say how government support is still needed. 

EUR/JPY had been moving higher in an ascending wedge pattern since early March 2022 when the pair bottomed at 124.39.  Price broke below the bottom trendline of the pattern on December 20th (the day of the BoJ increased the limits on the 10-Year JGB to 0.50%) as the pair approached the apex of the wedge near 143.00.  EUR/JPY pulled back to 137.85 on January 3rd, but had slowly moved higher to 144.16 on February 21st. The pair has since been oscillating around the 50 Day and 200 Day Moving Averages.

Daily EUR/JPY Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade EUR/JPY nowLogin or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

However, it is Thursday’s price action in EUR/JPY that is most interesting.  EUR/JPY made a low on Thursday at 142.56.  The pair then rallied, making an intraday high at 143.53 soon after the 8:30am US data releases.   From there the pair fell aggressively, taking out the previous low and making a daily low at 142.56.  Was the Yen buying due to expectations of a higher CPI or that Ueda may provide some “less dovish” comments?

15 Minute EUR/JPY Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-Minute timeframe, one can see that 143.00 has been an important level, as it has acted as both resistance and support recently.  If price does continue lower after Friday’s events, the first support is at the confluence of the 50-Day and 200-Day Moving Averages between 141.31 and 141.38 (see daily).  Below there, price can fall to the lows from February 13th at 141.52 and then the lows of February 10th at 139.55.  However, if the CPI is weaker or Ueda is “more dovish” than expected, EUR/JPY could move higher.  First resistance is the 2023 highs on February 21st at 144.16.  Above there, price can move to the highs of December 20th, 2022, at 145.83, then the highs of December 15th, 2022, at 146.72.

240 Minute EUR/JPY Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With Japan’s CPI due out in a few hours and BoJ Governor nominee Ueda set to testify on Friday, EUR/JPY could be volatile.  The pair has been trading in a tight range heading into Thursday, when price inexplicitly sold off.  Could the market be setting up for Friday’s events in Japan?  Manage risk accordingly.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

 

--- Written by Joe Perry, Senior Market Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @JoeP_FOREXcom

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex CPI BoJ EUR JPY

Latest market news

View more
Central Bank galore with BOJ, Fed, BOE, SNB and RBA on tap: The Week Ahead
Today 04:42 AM
Fed must commit to finishing the inflation fight to prevent gold upside
Today 01:38 AM
USD bears scramble, USD/JPY eyes breakout after US data: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:23 PM
Big session for ASX bulls as uptrend support gives way
Yesterday 10:07 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Hot US inflation and rising oil prices support dollar
Yesterday 04:28 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY in Play Ahead of BOJ
Yesterday 01:41 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Close-up of market chart
USD bears scramble, USD/JPY eyes breakout after US data: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:23 PM
    aus_03
    Big session for ASX bulls as uptrend support gives way
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:07 PM
      inflation_03
      EUR/USD analysis: Hot US inflation and rising oil prices support dollar
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 04:28 PM
        Energy
        Crude oil analysis: WTI breaks $80 barrier
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 11:25 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.