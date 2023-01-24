EU markets ease on mixed European PMIs

There were some downside surprises with French and UK services, and German manufacturing, all disappointing expectations

January 24, 2023 11:52 AM
Downward trend
European stock indices continued to head lower by mid-morning session after the latest Consumer Confidence and PMI data failed to inspire fresh buying this morning. The losses were mild, however, as investors looked forward to the publication of US PMI data and with Microsoft set to kick off US tech company earnings results.

Although the latest European PMI numbers beat expectations, the upside surprise was minimal and there were some downside surprises on a country level, with French and UK services, and German manufacturing, all disappointing expectations. The UK’s dominant services sector PMI slumped to a two-year low. The cost-of-living crisis is getting worse. This was also evident on Friday when the UK retail sales came in much weaker. The economic outlook across Europe remains highly uncertain, which calls for caution in terms of excessive risk taking.

 

Eurozone PMI recap

 

The (kind of) good:

  • Eurozone Flash Manufacturing PMI 48.8 vs. 48.4 expected and 47.8 last
  • Eurozone Flash Services PMI 50.7 vs. 50.0 expected and 49.8 last
  • UK Flash manufacturing PMI 46.7 vs 45.4 expected and 45.3 last

The bad:

  • France January flash services PMI 49.2 vs 49.8 expected
  • Germany January flash manufacturing PMI 47.0 vs 47.9 expected

The ugly:

  • UK Services PMI 48.0 (a 2-year low) vs. 49.6 expected and 49.9 last

 

So, overall, I don’t think the PMI data were great and the market seems to agree, with the euro and European indices both easing off earlier levels. Overall, things didn’t worsen materially, yet the improvement was not much either, with the PMIs suggesting no or very little growth overall despite the winter proving to be less harsh than expected. Concerns remain elevated about inflation being so high.

DAX still in uptrend despite weakness

 

The DAX has sold off a little, although it still remains in a bull trend after its impressive performance in recent months. The bears have a lot of work to do to cause a proper reversal. Key short-term support comes in around 14925. Below this, the next level of potential support is at 14677 – the December high.  If we start to see the breakdown of some support levels, only then will the bears get excited.

DAX

 

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.