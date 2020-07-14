EU indices down this morning TA focus on Ashmore

European stocks report | Halma | Ocado | Ashmore | Scor ...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 14, 2020 4:21 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices down this morning | TA focus on Ashmore

INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks were broadly higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 1.00%. Germany's DAX 30 increased 1.32%, France's CAC 40 gained 1.73%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.33%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
86% of STOXX 600 constituents traded higher yesterday.
68% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 59% Friday (above the 20D moving average).
46% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 44% Friday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 1.29pt to 27.14, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Chemicals, Technology
3mths relative low: Telecom., Retail, Media

Europe Best 3 sectors
chemicals, travel & leisure, basic resources

Europe worst 3 sectors
real estate, food & beverage, media


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield was unchanged to -0.47% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 2bps to -24bps (below its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
FR : Bastille Day
GE 07:00: Jun Harmonised Inflation Rate MoM final, exp.: 0.4%
GE 07:00: Jun Harmonised Inflation Rate YoY final, exp.: 0.5%
GE 07:00: Jun Inflation Rate MoM final, exp.: -0.1%
GE 07:00: Jun Inflation Rate YoY final, exp.: 0.6%
UK 07:00: May GDP 3-Mth Avg, exp.: -10.4%
UK 07:00: May GDP MoM, exp.: -20.4%
UK 07:00: May Industrial Production YoY, exp.: -24.4%
UK 07:00: May Industrial Production MoM, exp.: -20.3%
UK 07:00: May Manufacturing Production MoM, exp.: -24.3%
UK 07:00: May Manufacturing Production YoY, exp.: -28.5%
UK 07:00: May Construction Output YoY, exp.: -44%
UK 07:00: May Balance of Trade, exp.: £0.31B
UK 07:00: May GDP YoY, exp.: -24.5%
UK 07:00: May Goods Trade Balance, exp.: £-7.49B
EC 10:00: May Industrial Production YoY, exp.: -28%
EC 10:00: May Industrial Production MoM, exp.: -17.1%
EC 10:00: Jul ZEW Economic Sentiment Idx, exp.: 58.6
GE 10:00: Jul ZEW Current Conditions, exp.: -83.1
GE 10:00: Jul ZEW Economic Sentiment Idx, exp.: 63.4
UK 14:00: Q2 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker, exp.: -17.6%


MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD eased to 1.1338 and GBP/USD dropped further to 1.2542. USD/JPY slipped to 107.20. AUD/USD fell to 0.6934. This morning, official data showed that China's June exports grew 4.3% on year in yuan terms (+3.5% expected) and imports rose 6.2% (-4.7% expected).

Spot gold slid to $1,797 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
Halma, a hazard detection and life protection products maker, reported full-year results: "Revenue increased by 11% to £1,338m (2019: £1,211m), (...) We estimate that the adverse impact of COVID-19 during the final quarter was a reduction of approximately 1% on full year revenue. (...) Statutory profit before taxation increased by 8% to £224.1m (2019: £206.7m). (...) The Board is recommending a 3.8% increase in the final dividend to 9.96p per share (2019: 9.60p per share), which together with the 6.54p per share interim dividend gives a total dividend per share of 16.50p (2019: 15.71p), up 5.0% in total. (...) We currently expect Adjusted1 profit before tax for the year to 31 March 2021 to be 5%-10% below that achieved in the 2020 financial year."

Ocado, an online grocery retailer, released 1H results: "Group revenue for the period has grown by 23.2% in comparison to 1H 2019 revenue of £882.3 million. (...) EBITDA before the impact of exceptional items for the period was £19.8 million (1H 2019: £30.7 million). (...) As a result of the above and exceptional items of £39.1 million, the statutory loss before tax for the period was £40.6 million (1H 2019: loss of £147.4 million)."

Ashmore, an investment group, posted a 4Q trading update: "Assets under management increased by US$6.8 billion over the quarter, reflecting positive investment performance of US$9.0 billion and net outflows of US$2.2 billion." From a chartist point of view, the share has consolidated since June due to a short term bearish trendline. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) rebounded above its support at 45. Moreover, the 20 and 50-DMA are in support of the stock. Above 396p look for the horizontal resistance at 450.2p and 488p in extension.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


#FRANCE#
Scor, an reinsurance company, was upgraded to "equalweight" from "underweight" at Morgan Stanley.


#SCANDINAVIA#
SKF, a Swedish bearing and seal manufacturing company, was upgraded to "buy" from "sell" at Goldman Sachs.


EX-DIVIDEND
Danone: E2.1

Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.