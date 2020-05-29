EU indices consolidate this morning TA focus on BM European Value Retail

European stocks report | Rolls-Royce |B&M European Value Retail | Volkswagen | Renault | Safran...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 29, 2020 4:27 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices consolidate this morning | TA focus on B&M European Value Retail

INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks continues their advance, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index rising 1.6%. Germany's DAX 30 increased 1.1%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 1.2% and France's CAC 40 jumped 1.8%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
76% of STOXX 600 constituents traded higher yesterday.
92% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 84% Wednesday (above the 20D moving average).
36% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 31% Wednesday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 0.39pt to 29.01, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: none
3mths relative low: none

Europe Best 3 sectors
health care, basic resources, utilities

Europe worst 3 sectors
travel & leisure, automobiles & parts, banks

INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield rose 2bps to -0.41% (above its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 1bp to -21bps (below its 20D MA).

ECONOMIC DATA
GE 07:00: Apr Import Prices MoM, exp.: -3.5%
GE 07:00: Apr Import Prices YoY, exp.: -5.5%
GE 07:00: Apr Retail Sales MoM, exp.: -5.6%
GE 07:00: Apr Retail Sales YoY, exp.: -2.8%
UK 07:00: May Nationwide Housing Prices YoY, exp.: 3.7%
UK 07:00: May Nationwide Housing Prices MoM, exp.: 0.7%
FR 07:45: Apr Household Consumption MoM, exp.: -17.9%
FR 07:45: Apr PPI MoM, exp.: -1.7%
FR 07:45: May Harmonised Inflation Rate YoY Prel, exp.: 0.4%
FR 07:45: May Harmonised Inflation Rate MoM Prel, exp.: 0%
FR 07:45: May Inflation Rate MoM Prel, exp.: 0%
FR 07:45: May Inflation Rate YoY Prel, exp.: 0.3%
FR 07:45: Q1 GDP Growth Rate QoQ final, exp.: -0.1%
EC 09:00: Apr M3 Money Supply YoY, exp.: 7.5%
EC 09:00: Apr Loans to Households YoY, exp.: 3.4%
EC 09:00: Apr Loans to Companies YoY, exp.: 5.4%
UK 09:00: Apr Car Production YoY, exp.: -37.6%
EC 10:00: May Inflation Rate YoY Flash, exp.: 0.3%
EC 10:00: May Core Inflation Rate YoY Flash, exp.: 0.9%
EC 10:00: May Inflation Rate MoM Flash, exp.: 0.3%
GE 13:00: Bundesbank Buch speech

MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD climbed to 1.1086 and GBP/USD held gains at 1.2323. USD/JPY slid to 107.38. This morning, official data showed that Japan's industrial production declined 9.1% on month in April (-5.7% expected), and retail sales fell 9.6% (-6.9% expected). Meanwhile, jobless rate edged up to 2.6% in April (2.7% expected) from 2.5% in March.

Spot gold edged up to $1,719 an ounce.

#UK - IRELAND#
Rolls-Royce's, an engineering group, credit rating was downgraded to "BB", a junk rating, from "BBB-" at S&P Global Ratings, outlook "Negative". The rating agency said: "Rolls-Royce PLC's civil aerospace division will be materially affected by lower wide-body and business jet engine sales and lower engine flying hour related receipts from airlines in 2020 and 2021. Its group profitability, cash flow, and credit metrics will be negatively affected. (...) The negative outlook reflects our view that the pandemic will continue to cause disruption and uncertainty around future business prospects to airlines, aerospace companies, and their supply chains, including Rolls-Royce."

Flutter Entertainment, a bookmaking holding company, announced plans to raise equity through placing 8.05 million new ordinary shares at 0.09 euro per share to institutional investors.

AstraZeneca, a pharmaceutical group, said a phase 3 study showed that its "Tagrisso (osimertinib) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in disease-free survival (DFS) in the adjuvant treatment of patients with early-stage (IB, II and IIIA) epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after complete tumour resection with curative intent".

B&M European Value Retail, a variety retailer, posted a 4Q trading update: "Strong end to fourth quarter trading driven by exceptionally strong March performance on Grocery, with B&M UK fascia LFL revenues of +6.6% over the quarter. (...) Strong revenue growth in the first 8 weeks of the new financial year with B&M UK fascia LFL revenues of +22.7%, (...) We have seen a significant bring-forward of demand in some key categories and the remarkably warm Spring weather in the UK has been a major factor behind this during recent weeks. We are not expecting this current level of trading to continue as normal shopping patterns resume." From a chartist point of view, the share is trading within a trading-range, a broadening formation shaped between 220 & 450p. Only a push above 450 would trigger a rise towards 600 or a break below 220 (also support since 2014) would lead the stock to 100.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

BP, an oil giant, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Societe Generale.


#GERMANY#
Volkswagen, an automobile group, announced a 2 billion euros investment plan for its business in China, including the acquisition of a 50% interest in JAG, an increase of stake in JAC Volkswagen from 50% to 70% and the purchase of 26% stake in battery manufacturer Gotion High-Tech.

Continental, an automotive parts manufacturer, was downgraded to "equalweight" from "overweight" at Morgan Stanley.


#FRANCE#
Renault, an automobile group, announced plans to reduce fixed costs by more than 2 billion years over a three-year period, including a cut in global workforce by 14,600 and reduction in global production capacity to 3.3 million vehicles from 4.0 million vehicles in 2019.

Safran, an aircraft engine and aerospace-component manufacturer, said revenue was down around 50% on year in April, citing bigger impacts of the Covid-19 crisis. The company added: "Amid a global downturn in deliveries for new aircraft, Safran now estimates that less than 1,000 LEAP engines will be delivered in 2020."

Societe Generale's, a banking group, credit rating was downgraded to "A-" from "A" at Fitch, outlook "Stable".

Valeo, an automotive supplier, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equalweight" at Morgan Stanley.


#ITALY#
Eni, an Italian oil and gas company, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Societe Generale.


#SWITZERLAND#
Temenos, an enterprise software specialist, was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" at JPMorgan.


#NORWAY#
Equinor, a Norwegian energy company, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Societe Generale.


EX-DIVIDEND
E.ON: E0.46, Merck KGaA: E1.3

Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY selling recedes ahead of PCE inflation, crude oil slips in a gain
Yesterday 10:39 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI rallies following stronger GDP data
Yesterday 05:30 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Digests Data, Core PCE on Tap
Yesterday 03:59 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: Could mixed US data soothe investor nerves?
Yesterday 01:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ pares losses after stronger GDP data
Yesterday 01:17 PM
GBPUSD Outlook: Key Levels Ahead of BOE and Fed Polices
Yesterday 11:02 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

indices_screen
GBP/USD, USD/JPY, VIX, gold analysis from the weekly COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
July 22, 2024 02:47 AM
    Crude_oil_USD
    WTI crude bulls regain their footing, gold trips over its ATH
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 18, 2024 12:48 AM
      Market chart
      EUR/USD, AUD/USD traders flipped to net-long exposure: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 15, 2024 01:00 AM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
        By:
        David Scutt
        July 13, 2024 12:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.