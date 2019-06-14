﻿

Equity Market Handover Mix Performance In Asian Stock Markets As Key China Data Looms

A summary of the stock market trends & highlights from today's Asian mid-session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 14, 2019 3:07 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock market snapshot as of [14/6/2019 0540 GMT]


  • As we head into the European opening session, the S&P 500 E-mini futures has continued to inch higher by 0.4% in today’s Asian mid-session from yesterday, 13 Jun U.S. session close to print a current intraday high at 2901. The current optimistic sentiment seems to be led by an increasing expectation of a Fed rate cut in the July FOMC meeting after the release of a weak U.S. initial jobless claims data yesterday despite heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East where U.S. has identified Iran as the attacker on an oil tanker near the entrance to the Persian Gulf.
  • Asian stock markets are mixed where China and Hong Kong are both recording losses of -0.32% and -0.55% respectively as at today’s Asian mid-session where the worst underperformer is the Hang Seng Index due to on-going localised social unrest as protesters plan to have another massive demonstration this coming Sunday over the China extradition bill.
  • Key Asian economic data to take note will be China retail sales and industrial production for May, out later at 0700 GMT.
  • BOE’s Governor will be speaking later at 1255 GMT and as we head into the U.S. opening session, U.S. retail sales for May will be out at 1230 GMT.
  • No significant movement in the FTSE 100 and Germany DAX CFD indices futures where the FTSE 100 is showing a modest gain of 0.16% and German DAX is almost unchanged.  

Macroeconomic Calendar


   *Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.




Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Weekly equities forecast: Tesla, Lloyds & Barclays earnings preview
Today 04:00 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Geopolitical risks, AU and US inflation in focus
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold outlook: Metal continues to defy gravity, but how long?
Yesterday 12:00 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX steady with Middle East tensions & Netflix in focus
April 19, 2024 01:23 PM
US dollar analysis: EUR/USD and USD/JPY remain in sharp focus - Forex Friday
April 19, 2024 12:00 PM
USD/JPY 155 in focus around US inflation, BOJ meeting: The Week Ahead
April 19, 2024 06:01 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_09
S&P 500 analysis: Will the recovery hold as focus turns to tech earnings?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
April 18, 2024 04:46 PM
    stocks_03
    DAX outlook remains unfavourable despite support from earnings
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 17, 2024 11:00 AM
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q1 2024 Earnings Preview
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      April 16, 2024 08:00 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and DAX analysis: Technical Tuesday - April 16, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 16, 2024 04:54 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.