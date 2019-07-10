Equity Brief Asian Stocks Stabilise Ahead of Powell Testimony

A summary of the stock market trends & highlights from today's Asian mid-session

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 10, 2019 2:16 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock market snapshot as of [10/07/2019 0430 GMT]


  • Ahead of the European opening session, Asian stock markets have started to show signs of stabilisation after 3-days of consecutive decline since last Fri, 05 Jul. In addition, it is a positive follow-through where a recovery has been seen in the U.S. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 at the close of yesterday’s U.S. session (09 Jul). Both indices have managed to ink out a gain of 0.12% and 0.53% respectively from lower opening levels versus the previous day closes on Mon, 08 Jul.   
  • Interestingly, the on-going recovery/stabilisation seen across the region (Asia, Europe & U.S) has taken place near their respective key medium-term supports (click here for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook report). The best outperformer as at today’s Asian mid-session is the Kospi 200 (prior worst performer) with a gain of 0.67% after its 2-week of decline met the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the previous entire up move from 29 May low to 01 Jul at 267.62 as per highlighted yesterday.
  • European stock indices CFD futures have also started to stabilise from yesterday’s losses. Both the FTSE 100 and German DAX have inched up slightly by 0.10% at this juncture. The current modest rebound seen in the German DAX has occurred after a test on its key medium-term support at 12400 in yesterday, 09 Jul European session.
  • U.S. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow was quoted in the press that both U.S. and Chinese trade officials had constructive talks over the phone yesterday, thus keeping “the hopes alive” for future negotiation talks over a trade deal.
  • Key event to take note later will be the 1st day of Fed Chair Powell’s semi-annual testimony to the U.S. Congress at 1400 GMT. Powell will be giving a statement on Fed’s monetary policy and the state of the U.S. economy. A dovish statement is likely to maintain the expectation of a 25% bps cut in the Fed funds rate in the upcoming FOMC meeting on 31 Jul.

Corporate Highlights


Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.




Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 analysis: AMZN, GOOG, NVDA and TSLA in focus
Today 01:30 PM
Gold and silver forecast: XAGUSD tests key support as bulls eye recovery
Today 12:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Inventory Increase vs PCE Data
Today 11:03 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
China A50 futures: oversold and primed for a bounce?
Today 03:39 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 SPI futures: Two breakouts, one failure and ample reversal risk
Today 01:22 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_09
Nasdaq 100 analysis: AMZN, GOOG, NVDA and TSLA in focus
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 01:30 PM
    Close up of USD vs China currency bank notes
    China A50 futures: oversold and primed for a bounce?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 03:39 AM
      Wall Street sign with a building in background
      Dow Jones futures eyeing bullish breakout?
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 25, 2024 03:22 AM
        Research
        Dow Jones forecast: Bulls eye DJIA 40K as tech takes a breather
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 24, 2024 04:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.