Dollar basing continues

April 3, 2018 12:02 PM
The US dollar has been stuck trading in a narrow range for several weeks now after a significant correction since the start of 2017 came to a halt. Market participants have been considering whether the greenback has depreciated more than it should have given the still-positive fundamental backdrop. In February, the Dollar Index had halted a sharp three-month slide. However, last week’s gains were not enough to ensure of a positive end for the month of March. So, the index still remains in the negative territory three months into 2018. At the moment, support from high expectations for further monetary policy tightening from the Fed has been offset by ongoing political pressures and global trade uncertainties. Relative strength in rival currencies, including both the euro and yen, have also helped to keep the dollar pressured, while weakness in commodity currencies have helped to support the greenback. The dollar’s latest attempt to recover was halted most recently and ironically by the Fed. Although the FOMC forecasted higher economic growth and interest rates going forward, its tepid outlook for inflation along with its unchanged median estimate of only two more rate hikes in 2018 precluded the dollar from rallying out of its prolonged slump. Let’s now hope that Friday’s jobs report will trigger a decisive move in the dollar in one or the other direction.

From a technical point of view, however, we can observe a few bullish indications around the long-term pivotal level of 88.50 which had been a significant resistance on the historical charts. This level has so far held its own and we have had a nice reaction from it already back in the middle of February when it created a bullish reversal pattern in the form of an engulfing candlestick here. The dollar index has since made a higher high, which unfortunately did not hold for too long as price then pulled back. However, now it may have created a higher low around 88.95 (as noted on the chart). This could be significant as it suggests that the sellers are losing control.

So, the dollar looks like it is trying to establish a base here and in the event it breaks through upcoming resistance area between 90.50 and 91.00 then we could see the start of a sharp move up towards at least the next trouble area at 91.90-92.50. Meanwhile the next support comes in at 89.63; below here there’s not much further support until that 88.50 level.


          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.