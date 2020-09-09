Does China A50 Index Rebound Finish?
China A50 Index continues to weaken, following the drop of the global market due to sell off of technology stock. Today, China's Chinext Index extends the loss to 3.6%.
China CPI rose 2.4% on year in August, as expected, while PPI dropped 2.0%, lower than the expectation of -1.9%, according to the government.
From a technical point of view, China A50 index failed to post a sustainable rebound and broke below the rising channel, indicating a reversal signal, on a daily chart.
The death cross between 20-day and 50-day moving averages has been identified, while the relative strength index dropped below the neutrality level at 50.
In this case, the bearish readers could set the resistance level at 16000, while support levels at 14750 and 13940.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Latest market news
Today 02:26 AM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Yesterday 10:28 AM
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Indices articles
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
February 17, 2025 01:03 PM