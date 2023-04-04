DAX, GBP/USD forecasts: Two trades to watch

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 4, 2023 8:11 AM
95 views
Germany flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

DAX head higher shrugging off higher oil prices

  • German exports jump to 4%
  • EZ PPI expected to fall to 13.5% YoY
  • DAX needs to break above 15700, the 2023 high to extend bullish trend

The DAX is advancing, reversing losses from yesterday as investors shrug off higher oil prices and cheered higher German exports.

German exports rose by 4% MoM in February, well ahead of the 1.6%MoM rise expected. Imports rose 4.6%, well ahead of the 1% rise penciled in. As a result, the foreign trade surplus was €16 billion up from €10.7 billion in the same month last year.

Investors remain wary over the prospect of further rate hikes in Europe and slowing growth after manufacturing PMI data fell to a four-month low in March.

Attention will now turn to Eurozone PPI data which is expected to cool to 13.5% YoY in February, down from 15%. Eurozone inflation expectations are also due.

Where next for the DAX?

The DAX has surged 8% over the past 3 weeks, rebounding from a low 14450, the 100 sma, rising back into the multi-month rising channel and above the 50 sma. The RSI above 50 and the hammer candle keep buyers hopeful of further gains.

Buyers are looking for a rise above 15660, yesterday’s high, to attach 15700 the 2023 high. Beyond here 16000 round number and 16285 the January 2022 high come into focus.

Should sellers successfully defend 15700, the price could test support at 15300 the 50 sma, ahead of 15100 the rising trendline support. A fall below 14700 could see sellers gain momentum.

dax chart

 

GBP/USD rises above 1.24 ahead of BoE, Fed speeches

  • GBP/USD rises as US treasury yields fall
  • BoE, Fed speakers & US data in focus
  • GBP/USD looks to resistance at 1.2450

GBP/USD rises above 1.24 after jumping over 1% yesterday after treasury yields fell and weaker US ISM manufacturing data fuelled doubts over whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates again in May.

Meanwhile, with inflation still in double digits, the BoE may need to hike again. The central bank has said that it expects inflation to fall steeply from Q2. However, there has been little sign of this so far and with oil prices rising, it could take longer for inflation to ease.

Today attention is on US factory orders, JOLTS job opening and speeches from BoE and Fed officials, which could shed more light on the central bank’s next move.

US factory orders are expected to fall -0.5% MoM after falling -1.6% in January. JOLTS job openings are forecast to ease slightly to 10.4 million in February, down from 10.8 million. However, this is still elevated, highlighting the ongoing strength in the labour market.

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD has extended its run up from the 1.18 low hit on March 8, rising above the 200, 100 & 50 sma, which along with the bullish RSI keeps buyers hopeful of further upside.

Buyers will look for a rose over 1.2450, the 2023 high, to extend the uptrend towards 1.25, round number and 1.2655 the May ’22 high.

On the flip side, sellers could look for a break below support at 1.2270 the weekly low to expose the 50 & 100 sma at 1.2155.

gbpusd chart

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Dax GBP USD

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Analysis: Jobs data keeps hawkish pressure on the RBA
Today 02:54 AM
AUD pairs in focus for AU employment: Asian Open - 20th July 2023
Yesterday 10:40 PM
Earnings could determine market direction, Bank rally continues
Yesterday 07:22 PM
USD/JPY Outlook: Will BoJ tweak YCC policy again?
Yesterday 05:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Big Tech Q2 earnings preview
Yesterday 02:55 PM
ATR indicator: What is the average true range in trading?
Yesterday 02:06 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Analysis: Jobs data keeps hawkish pressure on the RBA
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:54 AM
    Research
    AUD pairs in focus for AU employment: Asian Open - 20th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:40 PM
      Downwards trend with red arrow
      USD/JPY Outlook: Will BoJ tweak YCC policy again?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 05:19 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: Big Tech Q2 earnings preview
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 02:55 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.