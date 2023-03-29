﻿

DAX forecast, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch

DAX rises as confidence improves. Oil rises for a third day, EIA stock pile data is due

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 29, 2023 9:03 AM
Market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

DAX rises as confidence improves

  • Banking fears ease
  • German consumer confidence improves
  • DAX rises back into ascending channel

The DAX is rising her third straight session amid an improving market mood as the turmoil surrounding the global banking sector appears to be contained.

Authorities on both side of the Atlantic have been keen to reassure the market of the underlying strength in the industry.

Europe is also getting a leg higher from solid gains in Asia after news of Alibaba splitting into six business units boosted the Hang Seng and more broadly sentiment towards Chinese tech stocks.

On the data front, German GFK consumer confidence fell in April to 29.5 down from 30.6, but short of expectations of 29.2. Confidence in the eurozone’s largest economy has improved as energy prices continue to fall and comes after a surprising jump in business confidence earlier in the week. The data adds to confidence that the economy is growing.

Where next for the DAX?

After rebounding from the 100 sma the DAX has risen back into the multi-month rising channel. The upside is being capped by the 50 sma. Buyers will look to rise above the 50 sma at 15275 in order to extend the bullish trend towards 15700 the 2023 high.

Should sellers successfully defend the 50 sma, a break below the multi-month rising trendline at 15035 could open the door to a deeper decline to 14800 the 100 sma and the weekly low.

dax chart

 

Oil rises for a third day, EIA stock pile data is due

  • Iraq – Turkey supply dispute continues
  • API stockpiles fall by 6.1 million barrels
  • Oil rises but bias is still to the downside

Oil is extending gains for a third consecutive day amid ongoing supply concerns and as the demand outlook improves.

A dispute between Turkey and Iraq surrounding oil supply from Kurdistan remains unresolved and has resulted in halted shipments of around 400,000 barrels a day, tightening the market. Supply concerns will continue to support oil prices while the dispute continues.

Meanwhile, easing banking concerns added to the bullish mood towards oil. As did a significant fall in stockpiles. The API reported a 6.1 million decline in US inventories last week, the largest decline so far this year. Investors will now watch closely to see whether this is confirmed by government figures later today.

US EIA oil inventories have gained 10 out of the past 11 weeks. A surprise rise in inventories could put pressure on the oil price.

Attention will also start to turn to the OPEC+ meeting next week.

Where next for oil prices?

Oil prices have rebounded from the 15 month low of 64.35,. However, the boas is towards the downside, as the price trades below the 50, 100 & 200 sma, as well as the multi-month falling trendline.

While bulls push the price higher for now, resistance can be seen at 76.50 the falling trendline resistance ahead of the 50 sma. A break above here exposes the 100 sma, but prices could struggle much beyond here.

On the downside, support is seen at 72.50 the January 5th low, ahead of 70.00 the psychological level.

oil chart

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Dax Oil

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY 155 in focus around US inflation, BOJ meeting: The Week Ahead
Today 06:01 AM
Crude oil spikes on reports of Israeli airstrike, gold threatens new high
Today 03:35 AM
US dollar taps 106 as US 2yr eyes break of 5%, gold rangebound: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:27 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Will the recovery hold as focus turns to tech earnings?
Yesterday 04:46 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises as chip stocks rebound, Netflix earnings in focus
Yesterday 01:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Focus turns to FX intervention as traders eye 155 handle
Yesterday 11:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Energy
Crude oil spikes on reports of Israeli airstrike, gold threatens new high
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:35 AM
    Research
    US dollar taps 106 as US 2yr eyes break of 5%, gold rangebound: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:27 PM
      stocks_09
      S&P 500 analysis: Will the recovery hold as focus turns to tech earnings?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 04:46 PM
        china_02
        China A50, Hang Seng, USD/CNH: Economic revival, state intervention creates ample trade opportunities
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 07:04 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.