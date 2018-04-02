Daily Global Macro Technicals Trend Bias Key Levels Mon 02 Apr

FX – Mix bag with GBP/USD at key short-term inflection level

EUR/USD – Trend bias: Push down within sideways range. Continued to evolve within a “triangle range” configuration in place since 16 Feb 2018 high. Last week high of 1.2476 printed on 27 Mar had stalled right at 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the previous decline from 16 Feb high to 01 Mar 2018 minor low of 1.2153 which coincided with the upper boundary/resistance of the “triangle range”. Key short-term resistance stands at 1.2390/2400 (former minor swing low area of 28 Mar 2018 + 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 27 Mar minor high to 29 Mar 2018 minor swing low of 1.2282) for a potential push down to retest the lower boundary/support of the “triangle range” at 1.2230. On the flipside, a break above 1.2400 invalidates the minor push down scenario for a squeeze up to retest 1.2535/40 (range top in place since 25 Jan 2018).

Last week’s decline from 26 Mar 2018 minor high of 1.4245 has stalled at a potential inflection level (minor ascending channel support from 01 Mar 2018 low + Fibonacci cluster) for the pair to resume its up move within a minor uptrend in place since 01 Mar 2018 low. In addition, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has traced out a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region that indicates the downside momentum of the recent decline has abated. (26 Mar 2018 minor swing high). However, failure to hold above 1.4000 negates recovery for a deeper slide towards the next intermediate support at 1.3920 (former congestion zone of 06/16 Mar 2018 + 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 01 Mar low to 26 Mar 2018 high). AUD/USD – Trend bias: Push up within descending range. Last week’s decline from 26 Mar 2018 minor high of 0.7757 had stalled right at the lower boundary/support of a medium-term “Descending Wedge” range configuration in place since 16 Feb 2018 high which also coincided with a Fibonacci cluster. Key short-term support at 0.7640 for a potential push up to retest 0.7755/7780 (22 Mar 2018 minor swing high) in the first step. On the flipside, a break below 0.7640 invalidates the push up scenario for a further slide towards the lower boundary of a major “Ascending Wedge” range configuration in place since Jan 2016 low now acting as a support at 0.7600.

Stock Indices (CFD) – S&P 500 managed to hold right at the 2600/85 significant range support

US SP 500 – Trend bias: Push up within sideways range. Managed to stage a rebound at the end of last week (29 Mar) right at the 2600/2585 key medium-term support (lower boundary of the triangle range configuration in place since 06 Feb 2018 low . Key short-term support will be at 2617 (former minor swing high area of 28 Mar 2018 + minor ascending trendline from 28 Mar 2018 low) for a further potential push up to retest the next intermediate resistance at 2690/93 in the first step (former minor swing low areas of 07/20 Mar 2018). Failure to hold above 2617 is likely to see another round of choppy slide to retest the 2600/2585 key medium-term support.

Commodities –Gold reverts back to choppy range trading environment

Gold - Trend bias: Unclear. Prefer to turn neutral between 1340 & 1321 (29 Mar 2018 minor low). A break below 1321 is likely to see a further slide to retest the medium-term range support of 1307/1300 in place since 08 Feb 2018.

- (29 Mar 2018 minor low). A break below 1321 is likely to see a further slide to retest the medium-term range support of 1307/1300 in place since 08 Feb 2018. WTI Crude (May 2018) – Trend bias: Unclear. Pushed up and almost met the 66.66 resistance (medium-term swing high of 25 Jan 2018) as it printed a swing high of 66.55 on 26 Mar 2018. Prefer to turn neutral now between 66.66 & 63.72. A break below 63.72 is likely to trigger a corrective decline to test the next intermediate support at 63.35/30 (medium-term ascending channel support from 09 Feb 2018 low + former minor range resistance of 12/17 Mar 2018).

