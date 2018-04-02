Daily Global Macro Technicals Trend Bias Key Levels Mon 02 Apr

Mix bag for FX with GBP/USD pull-backed towards key short-term inflection level where a potential recovery may materialise. S&P 500 managed to hold at the 2600/2585 key medium-term support.

April 2, 2018
FX –  Mix bag with GBP/USD at key short-term inflection level

  • EUR/USD – Trend bias: Push down within sideways range.  Continued to evolve within a “triangle range” configuration in place since 16 Feb 2018 high. Last week high of 1.2476 printed on 27 Mar had stalled right at 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the previous decline from 16 Feb high to 01 Mar 2018 minor low of 1.2153 which coincided with the upper boundary/resistance of the “triangle range”. Key short-term resistance stands at 1.2390/2400 (former minor swing low area of 28 Mar 2018 + 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 27 Mar minor high to 29 Mar 2018 minor swing low of 1.2282) for a potential push down to retest the lower boundary/support of the “triangle range” at  1.2230. On the flipside, a break above 1.2400 invalidates the minor push down scenario for a squeeze up to retest 1.2535/40 (range top in place since 25 Jan 2018).
  • GBP/USD – Trend bias: Up. Last week’s decline from 26 Mar 2018 minor high of 1.4245 has stalled at a potential inflection level (minor ascending channel support from 01 Mar 2018 low + Fibonacci cluster) for the pair to resume its up move within a minor uptrend in place since 01 Mar 2018 low. In addition, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has traced out a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region that indicates the downside momentum of the recent decline has abated. Key short-term support now at  1.4000  for a potential up move to retest 1.4200/4240 (26 Mar 2018 minor swing high). However, failure to hold above 1.4000 negates recovery for a deeper slide towards the next intermediate support at 1.3920 (former congestion zone of 06/16 Mar 2018 + 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 01 Mar low to 26 Mar 2018 high).
  • AUD/USD – Trend bias: Push up within descending range. Last week’s decline from 26 Mar 2018 minor high of 0.7757 had stalled right at the lower boundary/support of a medium-term “Descending Wedge” range configuration in place since 16 Feb 2018 high which also coincided with a Fibonacci cluster.  Key short-term support at 0.7640 for a potential push up to retest 0.7755/7780 (22 Mar 2018 minor swing high) in the first step. On the flipside, a break below 0.7640 invalidates the push up scenario for a further slide towards the lower boundary of a major “Ascending Wedge” range configuration in place since Jan 2016 low now acting as a support at 0.7600.
  • NZD/USD - Trend bias: Unclear.  Prefer to maintain neutrality stance between 0.7250 (30 Mar 2018 high) & 0.7190 (29 Mar 2018 minor swing low).  A break below 0.7180 should reinstate the bearish tone for a slide to target the next intermediate support at 0.7100 (Fibonacci cluster).
  • USD/JPY - Trend bias: Up. Pull-backed from 29 Mar 2018 high of 107.01 and right now it is resting on a minor ascending trendline support from 26 Mar 2018 low which also coincides with a Fibonacci cluster at 106.00. Key short-term support will be at 106.00 for another potential upleg to retest the next intermediate resistance at 107.20 (minor swing high areas of 01/13 Mar 2018). On the other hand, failure to hold above 106.00 is likely to resume its medium-term down move to retest 104.65 (26 Mar 2018 swing low area).

Stock Indices (CFD) – S&P 500 managed to hold right at the 2600/85 significant range support

  • US SP 500 – Trend bias: Push up within sideways range. Managed to stage a rebound at the end of last week (29 Mar) right at the 2600/2585 key medium-term support (lower boundary of the triangle range configuration in place since 06 Feb 2018 low. Key short-term support will be at 2617 (former minor swing high area of 28 Mar 2018 + minor ascending trendline from 28 Mar 2018 low) for a further potential push up to retest the next intermediate resistance at 2690/93 in the first step (former minor swing low areas of 07/20 Mar 2018).  Failure to hold above 2617 is likely to see another round of choppy slide to retest the 2600/2585 key medium-term support.
  • Japan 225 Trend bias: Up.  Inching up towards the upper limit of a medium-term “Descending Wedge” range configuration (a bullish reversal chart pattern) at 21600.  Key short-term support will be at 21300 (former minor swing high area of 29 Mar 2018 + minor ascending channel support from 24 Mar 2018 low) and a break above 21600 (an hourly close above it) is likely to open up scope for a further potential push up to test the next intermediate resistance at 22050 (minor swing high area of 13 Mar 2018 + minor ascending channel resistance). However, a break below 21300 negates the bullish tone for a deeper pull-back to retest 20890 (former minor congestion zone of 23/28 Mar 2018).
  • Hong Kong 50 – Cash stock market close for public holiday
  • Australia 200 – Cash stock market close for public holiday
  • Germany 30 – Cash stock market close for public holiday

Commodities –Gold reverts back to choppy range trading environment

  • Gold - Trend bias: Unclear. Prefer to turn neutral between 1340 & 1321 (29 Mar 2018 minor low). A break below 1321 is likely to see a further slide to retest the medium-term range support of 1307/1300 in place since 08 Feb 2018.
  • WTI Crude (May 2018) – Trend bias: Unclear. Pushed up and almost met the 66.66 resistance (medium-term swing high of 25 Jan 2018) as it printed a swing high of 66.55 on 26 Mar 2018. Prefer to turn neutral now between 66.66 & 63.72. A break below 63.72 is likely to trigger a corrective decline to test the next intermediate support at 63.35/30 (medium-term ascending channel support from 09 Feb 2018 low + former minor range resistance of 12/17 Mar 2018).

*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.