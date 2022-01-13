Citigroup Q4 earnings preview: Can Citigroup live up to expectations?

The share price has had a stellar start to the year. Strong Q4 numbers are needed for the share price to rise further.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 13, 2022 10:10 AM
Close-up of stock market board
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

When is Citigroup reporting Q4 earnings?

Citigroup will report Q4 earnings on Friday January 14th before the opening bell.

What to expect?

Citibank share price underperformed its banking peers in 2021. However, the share price is up 11% so far in 2022 making it one of the top performers.

To continue with this momentum earnings will need to be impressive.

Strong revenue

Strong growth in investment banking and the equity trading business boosted results in the previous quarter and are expected to drive strong revenue growth again in the fourth quarter. The Global Consumer Banking (GCB) unit is also expected to see an improvement.

Citi has exposure to both commercial and investment banking. Demand for each area is expected to be strong. Equity markets, IPO’s raising capital were all solid in 2021. Similarly house prices, mortgage demand, in addition to consumer demand were also solid.

Consensus estimates for Q4 revenue are $16.85 billion, with EPS of $1.71. Citigroup hasn’t missed a revenue estimate since Q4 2020 nor an EPS estimate since 2015.

Outlook

Looking ahead the Fed is expected to increase interest rates in 2022 which will help net interest income and margins. Meanwhile, the investment banking and equity trading business are expected to continue with their momentum for some time yet.

Share price

The outperformance of the Citi share price could be in anticipation of strong numbers. However, it could also be on the back of the new macroeconomic backdrop with more hikes anticipated from the Fed. If the latter is true, upbeat numbers could still propel the share price higher.

Where next for Citigroup share price?

Citigroup is extending the rebound from the December 2021 low of $57.70. The price has re-taken the 50 & 100 sma. However, the long upper shadow on the candle, plus the RSI tipping into overbought territory, suggests that there could be a move lower before further gains.

Disappointing results could see the price drop towards the 50 sma, negating the near-term uptrend.

Meanwhile, upbeat numbers could see the price head towards 69.72 November 15 high and $73.55 the October high.

Citigroup chart


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

 


 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Earnings US earnings Earnings season Banks

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Forecast: Can PMIs Break the Bearish Trend?
Today 02:00 AM
The Week Ahead: S&P 500 Uptrend May Come Down to NVDA Earnings
Yesterday 05:04 PM
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
Yesterday 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
February 15, 2024 11:33 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
February 15, 2024 04:06 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:30 AM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 15, 2024 10:55 AM
      aus_05
      AUD/JPY falters at key highs once more as AU unemployment rises
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 15, 2024 02:19 AM
        channel_02-LONC02G510KMD6R
        USD/JPY forms bull flag above 150, Nasdaq ‘rebound’ tied to yields
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 14, 2024 10:24 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.