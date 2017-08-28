Chart of the day Nikkei 225 short term bearish breakdown

Short-term technical outlook on Nikkei 225 (Tues, 29 Aug 2017)





What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had gapped down in today (29 Aug) early Asian and almost hit the short-term downside target/support at 19050 (printed a low of 19053) in the aftermath of a sudden unprecedented missile test from North Korea that flew past Japan.

The drop in the Japan 225 Index should not be a surprise as we have highlighted in our weekly technical outlook reports on its negative elements (click here & here for a recap). Also, as per highlighted on our last Friday (25 Aug) Chart of the day on the impending short-term bearish breakdown on the USD/JPY that will also have a negative impact on the Nikkei 225 due to its high direct correlation with the Index (click here for a recap).

Key elements

This morning gapped down has almost been filled as the current rebound from the 19050 short-term support has stalled at the pull-back resistance of a former minor support from 21 August 2017 low (depicted in dotted red).

The key short-term resistance now stands at 19415 which is defined by the upper boundary of a short-term descending channel in place since 07 August 2017 and close to the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of recent plunge from 25 August 2017 minor swing high to today’s current intraday low of 19053.

The next support will be at 18860 which is our key medium-term support as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook report published yesterday, 28 August and now the\ lower boundary of the aforementioned descending channel.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 19415

Supports: 19050 & 18860

Next resistances: 19560 & 19800 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Therefore, as long as the 19415 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape another potential corrective downleg to retest the 19050 near-term support before targeting the medium-term support at 18860.

On the other hand, a clearance above 19415 should negate the current bearish tone for a corrective rebound to test the next resistance at 19560 (minor swing high areas of 19 Aug/23 Aug 2017) and above it may see a further push up towards the 19800 medium-term pivotal resistance.

Chart is from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



