Chart of the day Nasdaq 100 due for a potential bullish breakout

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 5, 2017 1:00 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on Nasdaq 100 (Thurs, 05 Oct 2017)



Key technical elements

  • The US Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100 futures) is the only major U.S. benchmark stock index that has not print a new all-time high as it has continued to hover below the intermediate range resistance of 6010/20 since 27 July 2017 (see daily chart)
  • In the shorter-term, the Index has started to evolve within a bullish ascending channel in place since the 28 Sep 2017 low where it staged a rebound from its medium-term pull-back support of the former “Expanding Triangle” range resistance  from 26 September 2017 high  (see hourly chart).
  • The daily RSI has managed to stage a rebound from its significant corresponding support at the 40% and it is now testing an intermediate descending trendline resistance. This observation suggests that medium-term upside momentum of price action has started to resurface.
  • The intermediate support rests at 5990 (lower boundary of the aforementioned short-term ascending channel) with key short-term support at 5975 (minor swing low of 04 Oct 2017 & close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going up move from 26 Sep 2017 low to yesterday’ U.S. session high of 6011).
  • The significant short-term resistance stands at 6050/55 which is defined by the upper boundary of the aforementioned short-term ascending channel and a Fibonacci projection cluster zone (see hourly chart).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 5990

Pivot (key support): 5975

Resistances: 6010/20 & 6050/55

Next support: 5908

Conclusion

Therefore, the short-term uptrend of the Index in place since 26 September 2017 low remains intact as long as the 5975 key short-term pivotal support holds. In addition, the Index is due for a potential bullish breakout above 6010/20 for a further potential up move to target the next resistance at 6050/55 in the first step.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 5975 may negate the bullish tone to see a corrective pull-back back towards the next support at 5908 (minor swing low area of 28 Sep 2017 low & the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 26 Sep 2017 low to 04 Oct 2017 high).

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.



