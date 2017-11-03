Chart of the day Hong Kong 50 may see bullish acceleration

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 3, 2017 12:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on Hong Kong 50 Index (Hang Seng) (Fri, 03 Nov)



Key technical elements

  • The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) had not made any headway for the past two weeks after it hit a 2-year high area of 28800 on 16 October 2017. Interestingly, it has traced out an impending bearish “Head & Shoulders” configuration. Current price action has managed to stage a break above 28545 (resistance of the “right shoulder”) which negated the bearish “Head & Shoulders” configuration.
  • Both 4 and 1-hour Stochastic oscillator has started to inch higher and still has room for further potential upside before it reaches their respective extreme overbought levels. These observations suggest that short-term upside momentum of price action has started to resurface.
  • The intermediate support now rests at 28545 which is defined by the former minor resistance of the “right shoulder” and the former minor descending trendline that has capped previous rallies since its 2-year high area of 28800 on 16 October 2017 (depicted in dotted green (see 1 hour chart).
  • The key short-term support now rests at 28340 which is defined by the former minor swing high area of 31 October 2017 and the minor ascending trendline from 25 Oct 2017 (depicted in light green (see 1 hour chart).
  • The next significant short-term resistance stands 29100/130 (upper boundary of a minor ascending channel from 31 Oct 2017 low and the 1.618 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 25 Oct low to 30 Oct 2017 high projected from the 31 Oct 2017 minor swing low).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 28545

Pivot (key support): 28340

Resistances: 28800 & 29100/130

Next support: 28240/28000 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

After it has lagged before its peers such as the S&P 500, Nikkei 225 and DAX for the past two weeks, technical analysis on the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has suggested that it may start to see a bullish acceleration at this juncture.

Therefore as long as the 28340 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential up move to retest its former swing high area of 28800 before targeting next short-term resistance of 29100/130 in the first step.

On the other hand, a reintegration back below 28340 shall see another round of choppy corrective decline to retest the 28240/28000 medium-term pivotal support zone.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.


Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 08:00 AM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        germany_01
        DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 17, 2025 01:03 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.