Canadian Trade Balance is expected

August Canadian Balance of Trades will be expected at CAD 2.1 billion deficit, vs 2.45 billion deficit in July.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 6, 2020 3:07 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Canadian Trade Balance is expected

Later today, August Canadian Balance of Trades will be expected at CAD 2.1 billion deficit, vs 2.45 billion deficit in July. Imports are expected to raise to CAD 50 billion vs CAD 47.88 billion the previous month. Tomorrow, September Ivey PMI will be published.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/CAD has broken above a declining trend line and stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI stands around its neutrality area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 1.3120. The nearest resistance would be set at previous overlap at 1.3500 and a second one would be set at set at June 26 top at 1.3720 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: CAD Forex Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold forecast boosted by weaker US dollar ahead of CPI
Today 11:00 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:05 AM
USD could rally if CPI doesn’t soften from elevated levels: EUR/USD, AUD/USD
Today 05:48 AM
AUD/USD shrugs off soft wages report, attention shifts to US inflation print
Today 02:28 AM
USD falters ahead of US CPI, ASX set to track Wall Street higher? Asian Open
Yesterday 11:11 PM
Nikkei 225 faces crucial technical test as USD/JPY correlations go AWOL
Yesterday 11:08 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest CAD articles

Research
Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD knocking on key 1.3605 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 23, 2023 07:33 PM
    Research
    US CPI preview: Fed rate expectations dive, USD/CAD tests 1.37
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 13, 2023 02:54 PM
      Research
      Will USD/CAD break key resistance at 1.35 after soft Canadian CPI?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 21, 2023 02:21 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 17, 2023 04:05 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.