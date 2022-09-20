BoE preview: Pressure mounts for a jumbo hike

With global central banks hiking rates aggressively and UK inflation stubbornly high pressure is mounting on the BoE for a jumbo, 75 basis point rate hike.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 20, 2022 5:37 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

BoE rate announcement: What to expect?

When is the BoE rare announcement?

The BoE is due to give its interest rate decision on Thursday at 12:00 noon BST. This is super Thursday, so we also expect to see new forecasts for growth and inflation.

Economic outlook

Heading towards the BoE meeting, the picture is pretty bleak. UK inflation sits just shy of 10%, UK retail sales have crumbled as the cost-of-living crisis deepens and PMIs show that the UK economy is teetering on the brink of recession. Meanwhile, unemployment fell to its lowest level in 48 years, and wages are being pushed up.

Meanwhile, the pound trades at 37-year lows against the USD, with weak sterling adding to the inflationary picture.

50 or 75 basis points?

With inflation now at five times the central bank’s target 2% level and with global central banks upping the pace of hikes, the pressure is on BoE Governor Andrew Bailey to pull something more aggressive out of the hat. The big question here is will it be 50 or 75 basis points?

Since the last meeting, the new Prime Minister Liz Truss announced an energy relief package, expected to cost the government upwards of £150 billion. The move to cap energy prices for households at approximately current levels could help slow inflation, which is a plus. Still, there are rising concerns that the BoE is just too relaxed over the pace at which it is hiking rates to control inflation. As other central banks hike at 75 basis points, the BoE has stuck with 50.

Could this change on Thursday? The market is pricing in a bias towards a 50-basis point hike. But could this be considered a dovish move in light of Liz Truss’ huge support package and falling confidence in the market? A 50 basis point hike could see GBP/USD drop towards 1.13, particularly given the Fed’s expected 75-point hike. Evan, if the BoE raised rates by 75 basis points, it’s unlikely to be enough to help the pou7nd out of its doom loop.

QT bad timing

Then there is also the added complication of the central bank’s aims to start selling off the £895 billion of assets that the BoE built up over the pandemic.

With Tuss’ plans to borrow to fund the energy relief package, doubts are rising as to whether the BoE can go ahead with its QT plans. Is this really a good time to sell gilts back into the market? The answer appears to be no. Demand for UK assets is weak. Yields on the 10-year gilt are at a decade high.

Its’ also worth noting that the MPC changed with known hawk Michael Saunders stepping down and being replaced by Swati Dhingra, whose position on rates is so far unknown.

 

 Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD trades in a multi-month falling trendline, depressed below 1.14 at a multi-decade low. The RSI supports further downside. Sellers need to break below 1.1350 the weekly low to bring 1.13 the lower band of the falling trendline support into play. Buyers will look for a rise over 1.1405 the September 7 low ahead of 1.15 round number.

gbpusd2009ci2

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.