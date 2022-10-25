Bad day for US Data sends US Dollar plunging

Upcoming economic data releases from the US this week includes a slew of housing data and Core PCE.

October 25, 2022 8:03 PM
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes

In the span of 1 hour, markets began to try and put together the pieces of the economic puzzle of the US economy.  The S&P / Case-Schiller Home Price Index for August was released at 9:00am ET and showed that prices dropped 1.6% MoM vs an expectation of only a 0.7% MoM drop.  All 20 cities in the index reported lower price gains (YoY) in August.  One hour later, Central Bank Consumer Confidence for October was released and showed that confidence dropped to 102.5 vs an expectation of 106.5 and a September reading of 107.8!  At the same time, the next of the regional Fed Manufacturing Indexes was released.  This time it was Richmond.  By itself it usually doesn’t mean much.  However, with the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index weaker than expected last week, traders are wondering if a trend may be setting in. 

With lower housing prices, lower consumer confidence, and lower manufacturing data, markets seem to be warming up to the idea that was floated by the WSJ last week that the Fed will begin discussing slowing the pace of rate hikes at the December meeting.  The markets love the idea of an unhurried pace of increases, and therefore, stocks went bid and the US Dollar sold off throughout the morning.

The US Dollar Index has been moving in an aggressive upward sloping channel since early April when price was below 100.  On September 26th, the index posted a false breakout above the channel and reached a high of 114.78 before pulling back into the channel.  Since then, price consolidated in a symmetrical triangle within the channel.  However, on October 21st, when the BOJ was suspected of intervening in the fx markets by selling US Dollars and buying Yen, the DXY posted a false breakout above the triangle and then sold off, only to close below the apex of the triangle.  On Monday and Tuesday this week, the US Dollar Index continued lower and is currently testing the 200 Day Moving Average near 110.71.

20221025 dxy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, as mentioned, the DXY is testing the 200 Day Moving Average (see daily) and has broken the 50% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of September 13th to the highs of September 28th at 111.22.  If price continues to move lower, the first support level is at the confluence at the bottom trendline of the long-term channel and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the previously mentioned timeframe near 110.39, then the October 4th lows at 110.07.  The next support level is the lows of September 14th at 109.28.  However, if the DXY holds support and moves higher, resistance is at the lows of October 24th at 111.41.  Above there, the index can move to the symmetrical triangle trendlines at 112.70 and 113.25 and then the highs of October 21st at 113.94.

20221025 dxy 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Will the DXY continue its most recent selloff and continue to move lower?  It may depend on the upcoming economic data releases from the US this week, which includes a slew of housing data and Core PCE.  However, next week is the FOMC meeting.  Price may remain subdued until after the statement is released and the press conference which follows.

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.