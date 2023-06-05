AUD/USD Analysis: Are the RBA on track for another hike?

A hot inflation report and hefty wage increase for minimum-wage earners has seen a rise in bets the RBA could hike at tomorrow’s meeting.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 5, 2023 4:54 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key takeaways

  • It’s a close call as to whether the RBA will hike or pause tomorrow
  • Economists favour a pause, traders estimate it to be more of a 50/50
  • Personally, I favour a 60/40 in favour of a hike
  • Whatever happens, we can scrap any expectations of a dovish undertone
  • Positive sentiment has helped AUD/USD rally from its YTD low set last week
  • A hike or hawkish pause could further support AUD/USD
  • Seasonality of the past 50 years slightly favours gains for the month of June

 

This time last week, markets had effectively priced out any expectation for the RBA to hike in June. But what a difference a week can make. One hot inflation report and minimum wage increase later, economists and investors are seriously contemplating the potential for the RBA to hike for a twelfth time this cycle. It has also seen some backs upwardly revise forecasts for a higher terminal rate, with Credit Suisse forecasting 75bp  of hikes by September to take rates to 4.6%. Sure, they may be the outlier amongst the hawkish forecasters, but the fact it is happening at all means something.

 

With one measure of annual inflation now at 6.8% compared with 6.4% expected, it certainly leaves room for a hawkish pause at the very least (if not a hike tomorrow. Australia’s fair work commission announced an 8.6% minimum wage increase on Friday, which should boost pay for up to a quarter of Australia’s work force. Whilst this softens the blow for higher costs for lower-income earners, concerns have also arisen that it provides inflationary forces that will be unwelcomed by the RBA.

20230605rbaocr

 

  • According to a Bloomberg survey, a third of economists expect the RBA to hike rate by 25bp to 4.1% whilst traders see it more of a 50/50 change
  • The 1-month OIS (overnight index swap) is now above the cash rate and implies a 33% chance of a 25-bp hike
  • The RBA cash rate futures implied a 37% chance of a hike (or 63% chance of a pause) by Friday’s close

 

 

Comments from RBA governor Philip Lowe have also leaned towards the hawkish side in recent weeks as he flagged upside risks to inflation and employment costs. The RBA also surprised with a 25bp hike in May despite the RBA’s cash rate futures implying a 100% probability of a hold. SO in a nutshell, this could be a close call as to whether they hike or not, and we can scrap any inkling of dovish commentary in their statement tomorrow. Governor Lowe and Deputy Governor Bullock also speak on Wednesday morning, which provides an opportunity for them to sway market expectations if their statement does not deliver a clear message.  

 

June tends to be a bullish month for AUD/USD

20230605audseasonalityCI

 

On a side note, AUD/USD has averaged positive returns in the month of June over the past 50 years. They’re quite modest at 0.1%, although it has posted gains 58% of the time over this period. If the RBA deliver a hawkish hike and the Fed pause as expected, it could help AUD/USD climb further from its fresh YTD low printed last week. And with China having just delivered a strong services PMI report, it could keep the pressure on the RBA with improved global growth prospects and concerns of elevated services inflation.

 

AUD/USD daily chart:

20230605audusdD1ci

On Friday we noted the potential for the AUD/USD to have printed a swing low on Wednesday, and so far it appears to be the case. A false break of 0.6489 support took the Aussie briefly to a fresh YTD low, only for prices to recover later in the session and form a Spinning top Doji on the daily chart, back above the prior swing low. Thursday’s bullish candle closed above trend resistance and hinted at a break above the April and May highs, with Friday’s risk-on tone helping it to break back within its prior range. We now see the potential for it to head for 0.6700, especially if the RBA delivered a hike or hawkish pause tomorrow.

 

AUD/USD 1-hour chart:

20230605audusdH1ci

A strong trend has developed on the AUD/USD 1-hour chart, although prices have pulled back from Friday’s highs thanks to a strong NFP report. Prices are meandering around 66c, although there’s also the potential for a falling wedge pattern which can sometimes produce a bullish reversal pattern, and projects an estimated target back near the highs. A bullish divergence is forming on the RSI(2) which also suggest a swing ow may have formed (or one has formed already).

 

In the event that prices recycle lower, we’d look for bulls to defend the 0.6560 – 0.6573 zone as this is where the March and April lows reside, and it also markets the heaviest number of trades during the bullish rally on this timeframe.

 

Of course, what could help if is the RBA either deliver a hike or a hawkish pause tomorrow. But given China has produced some strong services PMI data, perhaps we’ll see another attempt for it to rise ahead of the RBA meeting.

 

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas AUD/USD Forex Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Today 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Today 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.