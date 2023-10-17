AUD/USD: Pops higher on RBA minutes scattered with hawkish tinges

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 2:08 AM
Chart showing uptrend
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Communication has been a problem for the RBA for a while, resulting in a loss of institutional reputation and replacement of former Governor Philip Lowe. But old habits are hard to break. While the RBA has a new Governor in Michele Bullock, the same issues continue to crop up time and again.

The tone of the RBA’s October monetary policy minutes relative to the policy statement released two weeks earlier is yet another example of the bank’s communication challenges, presenting a far more hawkish assessment on the rates outlook which has caught markets off-guard.

Here’s a snapshot from Refinitiv showing the hot headlines from the RBA minutes, with the highlighted sections the areas that caught my eye as being particularly hawkish.

rba minutes

Source: Refinitiv 

The line about “significant concern” relating to upside inflation risks is particularly noteworthy, suggesting the next quarterly inflation report due next week will play a crucial role in determining whether the RBA will re-start its tightening cycle.

AUD pops higher on hawkish notes

AUD/USD and other AUD pairs have popped higher on the back of the minutes, adding to the decent bounce seen on Monday. However, given the minutes are dated with an escalation in geopolitical risks since the RBA Board last met, the impact could easily fade as quickly as it arrived.

For AUD/USD, support is located around .6343 and again around .6315. On the topside, minor resistance may be found around .6380 more substantial offers arriving above .6395.

aud oct 17 post mins

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD/USD RBA FX Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100: The fine line between bullish and bearish
Today 01:15 AM
ASX 200, AUD/JPY: Tentative rebound subject to substantial headline risk
Today 12:03 AM
NZD/USD: Inflation undershoot opens the door to RBNZ rate cuts next year
Yesterday 10:25 PM
AUD/USD, WTI crude oil hint at bounce: Asian Open – 17/10/23
Yesterday 09:37 PM
Russell 2000 shrugs off Mid-East crisis, Oil slips
Yesterday 06:54 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could rise further as traders eye MidEast situation
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

Chart showing uptrend
AUD/USD, WTI crude oil hint at bounce: Asian Open – 17/10/23
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:37 PM
    AUD/USD, ASX 200: Hammered as US supercore inflation comes in super-hot
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 12, 2023 10:26 PM
      aus_08
      AUD/USD rises with indices on soft USD, yields: Asian Open – 11/10/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 10, 2023 09:55 PM
        asia_04
        AUD/USD, EUR/AUD: Elevated China pessimism becomes Aussie dollar bullish
        By:
        David Scutt
        October 10, 2023 12:34 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.