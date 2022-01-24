AU Q4 CPI preview and what lies ahead for the ASX200

The rout in U.S. stock markets deepened last week on concerns over rising interest rates and heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The broader U.S. share market has now fallen 8.3% from its high of early January, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down ~14% from its all-time high from November.

January 24, 2022 2:01 AM
Australian flag

The negative lead from Wall Street weighed on the Australian share market, the ASX200, as it closed out the week almost 3% lower at 7175. The heavy falls coming despite last week's robust Australian labour force data and additional monetary policy easing by Chinese authorities.

Ahead of this Thursday's crucial FOMC meeting, the ASX200 will need to negotiate the release of Australian Q4 CPI data tomorrow morning, before the RBA's next Board Meeting on February 1.

Headline inflation is expected to rise by 1% q/q on the back of gains in petrol prices and new dwellings, taking the annual inflation rate up to 3.2% y/y. The trimmed mean (core or underlying inflation) is expected to rise 0.7 %q/q, taking the annual rate of underlying inflation to 2.4% y/y, above the 2.25% forecast by the RBA in November.

Presuming tomorrow's inflations numbers come in at or higher than expected, and following the robust jobs data last week, it will likely confirm the end of quantitative easing (QE) at the RBA's February meeting. It may also prompt the RBA to elect to shrink its balance sheets as bonds mature, aka quantitative tightening (QT).

The break of critical support at 7310/00 noted in this article last week here has seen the initial pullback target of 7150 reached in rapid time.

"A sustained break below 7310/00 would warn a deeper pullback is underway initially towards 7150 before 7000."

There remains scope for the pullback to continue lower towards 7030/00, which, if achieved, would amount to an ~8.5% pullback from the August 7632 high.To negate the bearish bias and provide the first indication that the correction is complete, the ASX200 needs to reclaim the 7320/00 breakdown level. 

ASX200 daily chart 24th of Jan

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of January 24, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Equities Inflation Inflation Report Quarterly Inflation report

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Close-up of market chart
Gold, Wall Street rallies falter as signs of fatigue surface, ASX to open lower
By:
Matt Simpson
August 20, 2024 10:46 PM
    aus_04
    ASX 200, SGX iron ore: Bullish breakouts on the menu, hawkish RBA a risk
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 6, 2024 11:43 PM
      Oil extraction
      ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
        Research
        The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 1, 2022 05:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.