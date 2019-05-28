Asian Equity Market Handover Sparked By Gains In China Auto Stocks

Stock market snapshot as of [28/5/2019 0624 GMT]





Most Asian stock markets has chalked up modest gains in today’s Asian mid-session except for Singapore STI. The leaders are China A50, ASX 200 and Hang Seng Index with gains between 0.65% and 0.45%.

The current rally seen in the Chinese stock market has been led by automobile stocks which soar between 6% to 4% where the government offices in Guangdong Province has outlined specific measures to optimise and upgrade auto consumption. On the other hand, a potential Alibaba secondary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange could see a boast to liquidity in the Hong Kong stock market.

The current rally seen in both Chinese and Hong Kong stocks have shrugged off the negative impact of a weaker yuan seen today where the USD/CNH (offshore yuan) has recovered from yesterday’s losses inflicted by a verbal intervention from a top Chinese official over the weekend. It has traded back up above yesterday, 27 May high of 6.9157. In addition, from a technical analysis perspective, the major stock indices are still at risk of shaping another leg of down move (click here for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook report).

No much activity on the European and UK economic calendar for today. European stock indices CFD futures have recorded modest gains while UK market reopens today. Both German DAX & FTSE 100 CFD futures are up by 0.20%.

