Asian Equity Market Handover Shares In The Red Again

A snapshot view of equity moves throughout the Asia session, ahead of the UK open.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 13, 2019 2:46 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

 

  • Equities were broadly lower throughout the Asia session with trade concerns making a comeback after a 1-day hiatus.
  • Hong Kong stocks led the decline for a second successive session as protestors took to the streets again, where reports of violence saw the government shut their offices. At time of writing, just 6 stocks have risen, 42 have fallen and 2 remain unchanged within the index, with technology and energy stocks leading the decline.
  • Despite the negative sentiment, ASX200 remains relatively firm at just -0.1% lower for the session. Whilst energy stocks plunged with weaker oil prices, the broader index remained support following weak unemployment data, which saw further calls for RBA to cut in July.  Just ahead of the close, 85 stocks have risen, 108 have fallen and 7 remain unchanged.

In Corporate news:

  • Westfarmers Ltd (WES.AX) have forecast falling earnings for Kmart department stores, for the first time in a decade.
  • Challenger (CFG.AX) fell 12% on disappointing earnings outlook.
  • Residential developer Stockland Corp (SGP.AX) fell 6.3% on lower settlements outlook.


Upcoming corporate highlights


 


 
Related tags: Indices Shares market Asia Asia Pacific

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
Today 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
Yesterday 11:33 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
Yesterday 04:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: US dollar rally not over yet
Yesterday 03:00 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
Yesterday 10:55 AM
Gold, crude oil looking heavy despite reversal in bond yields, US dollar
Yesterday 05:46 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_02
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 04:06 PM
    stocks_04
    Nasdaq analysis: What now after CPI-related sell-off?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 14, 2024 05:00 PM
      "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 14, 2024 05:39 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        US dollar, Nasdaq, S&P 500, gold analysis: Forward testing US CPI
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 13, 2024 05:39 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.