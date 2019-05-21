Asian Equity Market Handover Potential Dead Cat Bounce

Stock market snapshot as of [21/5/2019 0530 GMT]





Most Asian stock markets were backed in the black after 2-day of losses from last Fri, 17 May; taking a cue from a rebound of 0.79% seen in the S&P 500 e-min futures in today, Asian mid-session from yesterday, 20 May U.S. session low of 2831.

“Tic for tat” statements have continued between U.S. and China after U.S administration forbids U.S. technology firms from doing business with Chinese telecommunications firm, Huawei. In a media interview, U.S. President Trump stated that he was “very happy” on the on-going trade war with China while China’s ambassador to the E.U. responded that China could retaliate on U.S. unfair treatment towards Chinese firms.

Over the short-term it seems that a trade deal between U.S. and China is still far reaching, thus today’s up move seem in Asian stock markets may be another “dead cat bounce”. In addition, the medium-term downtrend for Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng Index remains intact from a technical analysis perspective.

European stock indices CFD futures have also recovered some lost ground as the FTSE 100 and German DAX are up by 0.40% and 0.30% respectively.

