Asia Morning June 18

Authorities of Chinese capital city Beijing ordered the lockdown of residential communities...the number of coronavirus cases in Arizona, Florida and Texas reached new highs...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 17, 2020 10:31 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Mixed as Second-Wave Virus Worries Persist

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks closed mixed, as worries over a second-wave coronavirus pandemic persisted. Authorities of Chinese capital city Beijing ordered the lockdown of residential communities following surging infections. In the U.S., the number of coronavirus cases in Arizona, Florida and Texas reached new highs. Meanwhile, a clinical trial in Britain showed that dexamethasone, an inexpensive and common, can help save critically-ill COVID-19 patients.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170 points (-0.7%) to 26119, and the S&P 500 declined 11 points (-0.4%) to 3113, while the Nasdaq 100 rose 33 points (+0.3%) to 9982.


Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily Chart

Souirce: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Semiconductors & Related Equipment (+0.78%), Retailing (+0.52%) and Media (+0.32%) sectors performed the best, while Energy (-3.28%), Banks (-2.69%) and Automobiles & Components (-1.97%) sectors lagged behind. H&R Block (HRB -9.48%), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH -8.40%), TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP -7.61%) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL -7.15%) were among the biggest losers.


On the technical side, about 43.9% (41.3% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 71.6% (53.8% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

U.S. official data showed that Housing Starts rose to an annualized rate of 974,000 units in May (+1.100 million units expected).

Due later today are Initial Jobless Claims (a decrease to 1.290 million expected), Continuing Claims (a decline to 19.850 million expected), and the Conference Board Leading Index (+2.4% on month expected).

European stocks were firm, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index rising 0.7%. Germany's DAX increased 0.5%, France's CAC advanced 0.9%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2%.

U.S. government bond prices stabilized, as the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield settled lower at 0.732%.

Spot gold closed flat at $1,725 an ounce.

Oil prices retreated after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported crude-oil stockpiles added 1.2 million barrels last week to another record level. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (July) settled 1.1% lower at $37.96 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index was little changed at 97.07. Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said she forecasts a 6% decline in GDP this year with jobless at around 9%.

GBP/USD lost 0.2% to 1.2557. Official data showed that U.K. CPI grew 0.5% on year in May (as expected). Meanwhile, the Bank of England is expected to hold its benchmark rate at 0.10%, while asset purchase target is anticipated to raise to 745 billion pounds from 645 billion pounds.

EUR/USD slipped 0.2% to 1.1243. USD/JPY slid 0.3% to 106.97.


Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Markets remain vulnerable despite BoJ pushback
Today 05:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: BOJ “Green Lights” Resumption of Carry Trade but Questions Remain
Today 03:04 PM
DAX forecast: Risk appetite improves
Today 11:30 AM
GBPUSD Outlook: The Market Neutralizes yet GBPUSD Drops Below 1.27
Today 10:03 AM
The case for a base is building on gold, silver and copper
Today 02:55 AM
USD/JPY surges as BOJ admits it can be bullied by markets in major capitulation
Today 02:20 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
Yen traders are likely already net long, VIX shorts plunge: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
August 5, 2024 01:43 AM
    japan_07
    Traders ditched commodity FX, metals for yen, franc: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 29, 2024 01:25 AM
      indices_screen
      GBP/USD, USD/JPY, VIX, gold analysis from the weekly COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 22, 2024 02:47 AM
        Crude_oil_USD
        WTI crude bulls regain their footing, gold trips over its ATH
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 18, 2024 12:48 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.