31 08 EU PRE OPEN

European stocks report | Deutsche Lufthansa | Veolia | Philips | Sanofi...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 31, 2020 4:09 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices up | TA focus on Deutsche Lufthansa

INDICES
Friday, European stocks were broadly lower. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index lost 0.5%, Germany's DAX 30 dropped 0.5%, France's CAC 40 fell 0.3% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.6%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
67% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged Friday.
57% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 63% Thursday (above the 20D moving average).
53% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 54% Thursday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index added 1.6pt to 25.16, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: none
3mths relative low: Healthcare

Europe Best 3 sectors
banks, basic resources, insurance

Europe worst 3 sectors
food & beverage, health care, telecommunications


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield rose 1bp to -0.41% (above its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 1bp to -26bps (below its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
UK : Late Summer Bank Holiday
GE 13:00: Aug Harmonised Inflation Rate MoM Prel, exp.: -0.5%
GE 13:00: Aug Harmonised Inflation Rate YoY Prel, exp.: 0%
GE 13:00: Aug Inflation Rate MoM Prel, exp.: -0.5%
GE 13:00: Aug Inflation Rate YoY Prel, exp.: -0.1%
FR 14:00: 12-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.58%
FR 14:00: 3-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.57%
FR 14:00: 6-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.61%


MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD held gains at 1.1912 and GBP/USD was firm at 1.3352. USD/JPY rose to 105.45. This morning, official data showed that Japan's industrial production grew 8.0% on month in July (+5.0% expected), while retail sales slid 3.3% (-2.5% expected), AUD/USD was little changed at 0.7366. Earlier today, China's official Manufacturing PMI slipped 51.0 in August (51.1 expected) from 51.2 in July, while Non-manufacturing PMI rose to 55.2 (54.1 expected) from 54.2.

Spot gold climbed to $1,970 an ounce.


#GERMANY#
Deutsche Lufthansa, an airline group, is considering a further 20,000 jobs cut, according to newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.
From a weekly point of view, the stock price remains stuck within a declining channel drawn since December 2017. Below the upper boundary of the channel at 13.7E, look for the horizontal target at 7E and a new all-time low set at 4.8E in extension. Alternatively, a break above 13.7E would trigger a reversal up trend towards 17.9E and 23.6E in extension.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


#FRANCE#
Veolia, a resource management company, announced that it has made an offer to acquire the 29.9% stake in Suez hold by Engie for 15.50 euros per share in cash, representing about 2.9 billion euros and a 50% premium on the Suez share price on July 30. The company said: "If it is accepted by Engie, Veolia intends, following the acquisition of the 29.9% of Suez shares, to file a voluntary tender offer for the remaining Suez shares."

Natixis, a corporate and investment bank which holds a 50.01% stake in H2O Asset Management, the temporary suspension of eight of H2O Asset Management's funds has no financial impact on the bank. It said: "H2O Asset Management (H2O AM) has announced the temporary suspension of eight of its funds1 for an estimated period of four weeks with the aim of sidepocketing holdings of private securities and reestablishing liquidity for investors in the portion of the funds invested in liquid assets."

Sanofi, a pharmaceutical company, is on the right track to develop coronavirus vaccine based on recent data, according to CEO Paul Hudson cited by Reuters.


#BENELUX#
Philips, a health technology company, said it has received notice from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) of the partial termination of the April 2020 contract to deliver 43,000 bundled EV300 ventilator configurations to HHS through December 2020. The company added: "The reduction in our ventilator deliveries to HHS will obviously impact Philips' financial performance, but we continue to expect to return to growth and improved profitability in the second half of the year, starting in the third quarter. For the full year 2020, we now expect to deliver modest comparable sales growth with an Adjusted EBITA margin of around the level of last year (previously aimed for an improvement)."


EX-DIVIDEND
Fresenius SE: E0.84
Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil outlook: What now after a volatile two weeks?
Today 06:00 AM
S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
February 9, 2024 04:37 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
February 9, 2024 10:50 AM
Gold outlook: Home on the range with significant risk events ahead
February 9, 2024 06:02 AM
Can US inflation data make or break the US dollar? The Week Ahead
February 9, 2024 04:26 AM
S&P 500 taps 5k record, ASX futures to extend bull-flag breakout?
February 8, 2024 10:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

gold_05
Gold outlook: Home on the range with significant risk events ahead
By:
David Scutt
February 9, 2024 06:02 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY, gold, crude oil forecast: COT report – Feb 5, 2024
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 5, 2024 01:34 AM
      Crude oil bulls eyeing key support following largest three-day plunge in months
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 4, 2024 10:58 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Forecast: Bond yields and geopolitics on the radar as traders’ eye fresh highs
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 3, 2024 02:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.