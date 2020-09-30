30 09 20 EU PRE OPEN

European stocks report | Compass Group | William Hill | Bouygues...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 30, 2020 4:13 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices still down this morning | TA focus on Sika

INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks ended in negative territory. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.52%, Germany's DAX 30 dropped 0.35%, France's CAC 40 slipped 0.23%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.51%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
62% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged yesterday.
43% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 47% Monday (above the 20D moving average).
54% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 55% Monday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index added 0.08pt to 26.9, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Industrial
3mths relative low: Telecom., Energy

Europe Best 3 sectors
utilities, technology, industrial goods & services

Europe worst 3 sectors
banks, energy, insurance


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield was unchanged to -0.53% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 1bp to -17bps (above its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
GE 07:00: Aug Import Prices YoY, exp.: -4.6%
GE 07:00: Aug Import Prices MoM, exp.: 0.3%
GE 07:00: Aug Unemployment Rate Harmonised, exp.: 4.4%
GE 07:00: Aug Retail Sales MoM, exp.: -0.9%
GE 07:00: Aug Retail Sales YoY, exp.: 4.2%
UK 07:00: Q2 Current Account, exp.: £-21.1B
UK 07:00: Q2 Business Investment QoQ final, exp.: -0.3%
UK 07:00: Q2 Business Investment YoY final, exp.: 0.8%
UK 07:00: Q2 GDP Growth Rate QoQ final, exp.: -2.2%
UK 07:00: Q2 GDP Growth Rate YoY final, exp.: -1.7%
UK 07:00: Sep Nationwide Housing Prices YoY, exp.: 3.7%
UK 07:00: Sep Nationwide Housing Prices MoM, exp.: 2%
FR 07:45: Aug Household Consumption MoM, exp.: 0.5%
FR 07:45: Aug PPI MoM, exp.: 0.4%
FR 07:45: Sep Inflation Rate MoM Prel, exp.: -0.1%
FR 07:45: Sep Harmonised Inflation Rate YoY Prel, exp.: 0.2%
FR 07:45: Sep Harmonised Inflation Rate MoM Prel, exp.: -0.1%
FR 07:45: Sep Inflation Rate YoY Prel, exp.: 0.2%
EC 08:20: ECB President Lagarde speech
GE 08:55: Sep Unemployment chg, exp.: -9K
GE 08:55: Sep Unemployment Rate, exp.: 6.4%
UK 09:30: BoE FPC Meeting
UK 09:30: BoE Haldane speech
GE 10:40: 5-Year Bobl auction, exp.: -0.69%
GE 12:30: Bundesbank Wuermeling speech
EC 15:00: ECB Lane speech


MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD eased to 1.1733 and GBP/USD retreated to 1.2845. USD/JPY slipped to 105.59. This morning, official data showed that Japan's industrial production grew 1.7% on month in August (+1.4% expected) and retail sales rose 4.6% (+2.0% expected). AUD/USD fell to 0.7113. Earlier today, China's official Manufacturing PMI rose to a 6-month high of 51.5 in September (51.3 expected) from 51.0 in August and Non-manufacturing PMI climbed to the highest level since November 2013 at 55.9 (54.7 expected) from 55.2. On the other hand, China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI slipped to 53.0 in September (53.1 expected) from 53.1 in August.

Spot gold dropped to $1,890 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#

Compass Group, a contract foodservice company, reported that 4Q organic revenue decline is expected to be narrowed to -38% from -45% in 3Q, and full-year organic revenue is estimated to be down 19%. The company added that it "is now at breakeven at a trading level".

William Hill, a bookmaker, and American resorts operator Caesars Entertainment announced that they have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition of 272p per William Hill's share, valuing the company at approximately 2.9 billion pounds.

QinetiQ Group, a defence technology company, issued a trading update: "The Board has decided to pay an additional dividend of 4.4p per share, representing the deferred final dividend from FY20. This results in a total dividend for the year ended 31 March 2020 of 6.6p per share. (...) We anticipate full year order intake to be strong, ahead of the prior year, and we expect high single digit percentage revenue growth compared to last year (low single digit growth on an organic basis)."

Rio Tinto, a giant mining group, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Societe Generale.


#FRANCE#
Bouygues, an industrial group, said it intends to sell 11 million shares of Alstom, lowering its stake in the company to about 9.7% from around 14.5%.


#ITALY#
Mediobanca, an Italian investment bank, had considered acquiring Generali's 3.2 billion euros private banking and wealth management unit, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.


#SWITZERLAND#
Sika, a specialty chemical company, confirmed its target of growing 6% - 8% a year in local currencies until 2023 and is aiming for a higher EBIT margin of 15% - 18% from 2021 onwards.
From a daily point of view, the share is supported by a rising trend line drawn since March. Furthermore, the exponential 50-period moving average plays a support role, while the Relative Strength Index is on the upside, above the key support at 53%. Above the horizontal support at 211CHF, targets are set at 245CHF and 265CHF in extension.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.