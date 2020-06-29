Canada : building permits in focus
Today, official data are expected to show a large bounce of about 10% of building permits in Canada after a 17.1% decrease in April.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/CAD has broken below the lower boundary of a triangle and is capped by its 50-period moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.3770. The nearest support would be set at horizontal support at 1.3490 and a second one would be set at 1.3300 (February overlap) in extension.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/CAD has broken below the lower boundary of a triangle and is capped by its 50-period moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.3770. The nearest support would be set at horizontal support at 1.3490 and a second one would be set at 1.3300 (February overlap) in extension.
Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital
Latest market news
Today 02:00 PM
Today 08:00 AM
Today 02:00 AM
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest CAD articles
Yesterday 01:00 AM
February 19, 2025 04:45 PM
February 5, 2025 04:07 PM
October 23, 2024 02:57 PM