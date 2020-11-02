02 11 EU PRE OPEN

European stocks report | Ocado | Ryanair | Siemens Healthineers | Sanofi...

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 2, 2020 3:12 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices mixed this morning | TA focus on Ocado

INDICES
Friday, European stocks ended mixed. The Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.18%, France's CAC 40 climbed 0.54%, while Germany's DAX 30 slipped 0.36% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped 0.08%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
57% of STOXX 600 constituents traded higher Friday.
7% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 7% Thursday (below the 20D moving average).
43% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 43% Thursday (below the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 2.2pts to 35.35, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Travel & Leisure
3mths relative low: Insurance

Europe Best 3 sectors
energy, banks, travel & leisure

Europe worst 3 sectors
personal & household goods, health care, retail


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield fell 1bp to -0.64% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 1bp to -17bps (above its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
FR 09:50: Oct Markit Manufacturing PMI final, exp.: 51.2
GE 09:55: Oct Markit Manufacturing PMI final, exp.: 56.4
EC 10:00: Oct Markit Manufacturing PMI final, exp.: 53.7
UK 10:30: Oct Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI final, exp.: 54.1
FR 11:00: Oct New Car Registrations YoY, exp.: -3%
FR 15:00: 12-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.64%
FR 15:00: 3-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.67%
FR 15:00: 6-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.65%


MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD remained subdued at 1.1643 and GBP/USD dropped further to 1.2935. USD/JPY was little changed at 104.66.

Spot gold climbed to $1,883 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
Ocado, an online grocery retailer, said it has raised its full-year EBITDA forecast to over 60 million pounds from over 40 million pounds previously, as it "continues to see high demand as consumers migrate to online grocery in record numbers".
From a technical point of view, the stock remains above the overlap area in place since June 2020 at 2250p, after a recent correction move. Above this key level, look for 2585p and the previous all-time high of September at 2915p in extension.




Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Ryanair, an airline group, posted 1H loss after tax of 197 million euros, compared with a profit after tax of 1.15 billion euros in the prior-year period, and revenue declined 78% on year to 1.18 billion euros. Passenger was down 80% to 17.1 million. The company stated: "The Group expects to carry approx. 38m passengers in FY21, although this guidance could be further revised downwards if EU Govts continue to mismanage air travel and impose more uncoordinated travel restrictions or lock downs this winter. The Group expects to record higher losses in H2 than in H1."

Associated British Foods, a food processing and retailing company, said it expects a loss of 375 million pounds due to the restrictions imposed by U.K. and European governments.

GVC, a sports-betting and gaming group, reported that it sees a negative impact of 37 - 43 million pounds on EBITDA caused by further Covid-19 restrictions across the U.K. and European countries.

Rolls-Royce, is planning to sell its diesel and gas engine business Bergen, which may be valued at 100 million pounds, according to the Sunday Telegraph.


#GERMANY#
Siemens Healthineers, a medical technology group, announced that 4Q net income dropped 15% on year to 432 million euros and adjusted EBIT fell 20% to 626 million euros on revenue of 3.88 billion euros, down 6.4% (-2.0% on a comparable basis). The company sees a full-year 2021 adjusted EPS of 1.58 - 1.72 euros (full-year 2020: 1.59 euros) and a comparable revenue growth of 5% - 8%. Meanwhile, the company proposed an unchanged dividend of 0.80 euro per share.


#FRANCE#
Sanofi, a pharmaceutical giant, said it has agreed to acquire clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Kiadis for 5.45 euros per share, representing an aggregate adjusted equity value of 308 million euros.


#BENELUX#
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, a commercial real estate company, posted 9-month adjusted recurring EPS declined 30.4% on year to 6.57 euros on net rental income of 1.53 billion euros, down 17.2% (-15.3% like-for-like growth). The company expects a full-year adjusted recurring EPS of 7.20 - 7.80 euros.


#SWITZERLAND#
Nestle, a food and drink processing conglomerate, announced the acquisition of U.S. prepared meal delivery services provider Freshly for 950 million dollars, with potential earnouts up to 550 million dollars contingent to the successful growth of the business.

Novartis, a pharmaceutical group, said a phase 4 study of Aimovig in patients with episodic and chronic migraine met its primary and secondary endpoints.


EX-DIVIDEND
ASML Holding: E1.2

