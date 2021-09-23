Who is Olaf Scholz the German Chancellor candidate

Next week Germany goes the polls to vote in its new parliament, which means a new German Chancellor will be taking the helm. The current favourite is the Social Democratic Party leader Olaf Scholz. Who is he and what could Germany look like with him in charge?

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer
September 23, 2021 9:30 PM
Germany flag
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer

Who is Olaf Scholz?

Olaf Scholz is the Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for German chancellor. The 63-year-old was born in Osnabruck but grew up in Hamburg. He is the finance minister and deputy of current German Chancellor Angela Merkel, making him a key figure in the government’s approach to coronavirus.

Scholz was elected mayor of Hamburg in 2011 and remained in this role until Merkel drafted him back into her government as vice-chancellor and finance minister in 2018 as part of a coalition between the SPD and Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Scholz has the nickname ‘Scholzomat’, combining his surname with ‘automat’ due to his robotic-like nature. He is famously uncharismatic, but this doesn’t seem to have prevented him from gaining in popularity in the run up to the chancellor elections.

Scholz first threw his hat in the leadership ring in 2019 but was defeated due to his more centrist leanings – his two competitors were more left wing. But not a year and half later he was made the chancellor candidate thanks to his involvement in the Covid-19 economic interventions and a softening of his communication.

Could Olaf Scholz be the next chancellor?

Olaf Scholz is considered the favourite to succeed current German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the election on September 26. But due to the way that the German election works, the voters don’t directly elect the candidate, they vote for the party and then the Bundestag (parliament) votes for the chancellor.

The German electoral system

Scholz’s party, the SPD, has had a consistent poll lead throughout the election campaign despite lagging behind Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Greens well into June. According to The Economist’s election forecast, the SPD have a five in six chance of being the largest party in the Bundestag.

Realistically, the rise of the SPD has as much to do with the fall of their competitors as it does the party itself. The CDU has been criticised for their choice of candidate, selecting Armin Laschet instead of the more popular (but more right wing) rival Markus Soder. Meanwhile the Green party candidate Anna Baerbock has been accused of plagiarism.

While Olaf Scholz isn’t the most charismatic candidate, this lack of personality has actually worked in his favour, as it’s painted him as reliable and stable – which in the face of Covid-19 is what many German voters think the country needs. His outsider status is reminiscent of Merkel before she became chancellor.

What are Olaf Scholz’s policies?

Olaf Scholz’s policies are on the centrist to conservative wing of the SPD. Policies of Scholz’s that have gained international attention are his proposal for a global corporate minimum tax at the G20 as well as his proposals for a coronavirus aid programme and raising the minimum wage from €9.60 an hour to €12.

Until the pandemic struck, Scholz was known for economic caution, but he was instrumental in the €750 billion recovery plan and €130 billion stimulus package. He does want to return Germany to the ‘debt break’ by 2023, which would impost strict limits on government spending.

What do critiques think of Olaf Scholz?

Most of Scholz’s criticisms stem from his ministry’s handing of the Wirecard fraud scandal in 2020, in which the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) didn’t notice that €1.9 billion is missing. BaFin reports to the German finance ministry where Scholz is minister.

Not only this, but his department then prosecuted the Financial times journalists who were trying to expose the scandal.

As recently as this week Scholz has been in a parliamentary committee meeting to respond to the accusations of wrongdoing. Although he has stressed that he had no part in the matter and it doesn’t seem that the negative press has had any impact on his popularity.

Scholz’s Social Democrats remain first in the polls.

Want to trade the German election? Learn more with our series of articles

Alternatively, if you’re ready to trade you can get started in these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or practise trading in a demo account
    • Open an account in the UK
    • Open an account in Australia
    • Open an account in Singapore
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

Related tags: Dax EUR Insights Election

Latest market news

View more
Significant trading volumes on the VIX hints at cycle low: COT report
Today 04:28 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: May 26, 2024
Yesterday 08:00 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Key inflation data in focus
Yesterday 02:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
May 25, 2024 08:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: Three Reasons the BOJ Won’t Intervene in USD/JPY Again
May 25, 2024 02:00 PM
Gold weekly forecast: Hawkish Fed rates repricing generates asymmetric dovish risks
May 25, 2024 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dax articles

united_kingdom_03
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
May 23, 2024 08:54 AM
    germany_01
    DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    May 21, 2024 08:50 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      USD/JPY, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 16, 2024 08:03 AM
        Jobs
        GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        May 14, 2024 07:58 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.