What to Watch in Oil Week of 14 October 2019

See the key events and themes oil traders should be watching next week!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 12, 2019 1:41 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

As of writing, the US and China are on the verge of signing a limited trade deal that avert the next escalation of tariffs (currently scheduled for next week). Guessing and second-guessing of potential political outcomes aside, Chinese import and export data on Monday will shed some light into how much damage has been done to trade over the last few months.

US imports have been increasingly slipping in importance for Beijing as Russia and Saudi Arabia wrestle for the top two positions, and China has been cutting back on its dependence on US oil ever since trade frictions first started. However, this went a step further at the beginning of September when China started imposing a 5% tariff on US crude imports, and it remains to be seen how this has translated into the number of barrels making it across the Chinese border.

KEY OIL MARKET DATA NEXT WEEK:

When

What

Why it is important

Mon 03.30

China Sept Imports, Exports

It will show the impact of increased trade tariffs, likely to worsen from August numbers   

Tue

New set of US tariffs on China takes effect

Tariffs that are already in place on $250 bn of Chinese imports will rise from 25% to 30%

Tue 10.00

German ZEW data

A good indicator of the state of German economy

Wed 07.00

September car registration data for UK, Germany, Italy, France

A good indicator of forthcoming transport related petrol demand in Europe

Wed 15.30

US crude oil inventories

Last week at 2.927m

Wed 15.30

EIA weekly refinery utilization

Last week down week-on-week 0.7%

Thu  13.30

US September housing starts

An indicator of demand from US construction industry, previously at 1.364m

Thu 14.15

US September industrial production, manufacturing

A gauge for industrial oil demand. Industrial production previously up 0.6% MoM, manufacturing -0.5% MoM 

Fri 03.00

China  Q3 GDP

Last at 6.2% but widely expected to show a decline

Fri 03.00

China Sept Industrial Production

Industrial Production rose in August 4.4% YoY

Fri 20.30

CFTC Oil Speculative Net Positions 

Last at 389.300

In August China’s exports declined -1% on the year and there is very little reason to expect that the trend did not continue into September. Last month’s data is likely to show a worse decline as the US started collecting an additional 15% in tariffs on $125 billion of Chinese goods from the beginning of the month.

More worryingly, many analysts are now downgrading expectations for Chinese economic growth from 6.2% this year to 5.5% in 2020 which would not bode well for oil bulls.

OPEC BRIEF:

OPEC ministers are beginning to prep for the cartel’s next meeting at the beginning of December in Vienna, and early comments show that they are becoming increasingly concerned about which way global demand is heading. Among the top concerns on their list is the slow but persistent erosion of the Chinese economy –the country’s GDP data due on Friday will shed some light on that – but the oil cartel have recently warned that an overall slowdown in global demand may cause them to opt for bigger cuts in December. OPEC’s World Oil Outlook for next year due to be published on 3 November will show in black and white how much erosion there has been this year in global oil demand.

COUNTRY CORNER: RUSSIA

Although technically not a part of OPEC, Russia has been key to coordinating output cuts with other OPEC countries in order to keep prices up. However, there is mixed motivation for Russia to restrain its oil exports. The country is still under partial sanctions from the US and the bulk of its revenue depends on natural resources. For every $1 increase in the price of oil Russia pockets $7.5 million in daily export revenues of which 75% makes it into the state budget. Russia has a moderate record in sticking to production cuts it has committed to, so while it may agree on paper on future output restrictions this will not necessarily translate into reduced outflows.

As frictions between China and the US escalate, Russia is filling that space with increased exports to China. For the last three to four years it has overtaken Saudi Arabia as the main oil exporter to China and last year it upped its China exports by 40% to 1.658 million barrels a day.


Related tags: Crude Oil Brent Commodities Oil OPEC

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
Today 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
Today 02:00 PM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:32 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
Today 07:00 AM
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Today 02:58 AM
AUD/USD rebound provides opportunity for bears to reset shorts
Yesterday 11:44 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Energy
WTI technical analysis: Crude oil turns positive - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 30, 2024 05:30 PM
    Oil refinery
    Risks for crude oil and gold skewing higher as geopolitical tensions build
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 29, 2024 05:26 AM
      Energy
      Unseasonal inventory plunge has crude oil bulls eyeing upside
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 25, 2024 02:19 AM
        Oil drilling in sea
        Crude oil outlook boosted by geopolitics and easing demand fears
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 24, 2024 05:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.