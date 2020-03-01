What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 2nd March

What mattered last week:

A week to forget for stock markets, suffering their largest weekly drop since the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) on fears the Covid-19 virus will become a global pandemic and derail economic growth.

The catalyst being the spread of the virus outside of China in countries including South Korea, Italy, and Iran.

Prompting expectations of Central bank interest rate cuts as early as this week from the RBA, Bank of Canada and possibly the Federal Reserve.

This and flight to safety flows saw bond yields plunge, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note falling to 1.12%, the lowest level on record.