What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 2nd March

What mattered last week:
A week to forget for stock markets, suffering their largest weekly drop since the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) on fears the Covid-19 virus will become a global pandemic and derail economic growth.
The catalyst being the spread of the virus outside of China in countries including South Korea, Italy, and Iran.
Prompting expectations of Central bank interest rate cuts as early as this week from the RBA, Bank of Canada and possibly the Federal Reserve.
This and flight to safety flows saw bond yields plunge, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note falling to 1.12%, the lowest level on record.

March 2, 2020 5:30 AM

What mattered last week:

  • A week to forget for stock markets, suffering their largest weekly drop since the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) on fears the Covid-19 virus will become a global pandemic and derail economic growth.
  • The catalyst being the spread of the virus outside of China in countries including South Korea, Italy, and Iran.
  • Prompting expectations of Central bank interest rate cuts as early as this week from the RBA, Bank of Canada and possibly the Federal Reserve.
  • This and flight to safety flows saw bond yields plunge, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note falling to 1.12%, the lowest level on record.
  • Gold and silver fell as the sharp fall in stock markets, prompted traders to cut positions across the board.
  • Although not as hard as crude 0il (-16%) which closed below $45.00 on concerns of plummeting demand.
  • Locally, the ASX200 finished the week almost 10% lower near 6450 after making fresh all-time highs near 7200, just 10 days earlier.
  • In FX, the AUDUSD fell over 2.5%, closing the week near .6500c, its lowest close since March 2009.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: Business inventories and company profits (Monday), building permits, current account, RBA interest rate meeting (Tuesday), GDP Q4 (Wednesday), balance of trade (Thursday).

  • RBA Interest rate meeting (Tuesday): Soft economic data, combined with the threat to growth from Covid-19 have significantly increased the probability the RBA will cut interest rates this week by 25bp to 0.50%.

New Zealand: Terms of trade (Monday), global dairy auction (Tuesday), building permits (Wednesday).

China: Caixin manufacturing PMI (Monday), Caixin services PMI and composite PMI (Wednesday), balance of trade and foreign exchange reserves (Saturday).

  • Caixin manufacturing PMI (Monday): Is expected to fall sharply due to the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Japan: Consumer confidence (Tuesday), leading economic index (Friday).

U.S: ISM manufacturing PMI (Monday), employment (Friday).

  • Employment (Friday): Non-Farm Payrolls are expected to have risen by 180,000 in February and the unemployment rate is expected to remain stable at 3.6%.

Canada: Markit manufacturing PMI (Tuesday), BoC interest rate decision (Thursday), employment (Friday)

  • BoC interest rate decision (Thursday): We think the threat of Covid-19 to growth is likely to see the  BoC cut rates by 25bps to 1.50% and leave the door open for a follow-up rate cut in April.

Euro Area: EA employment and inflation (Tuesday), German and EA retail sales (Wednesday), German factory orders (Friday).

UK: Construction PMI (Tuesday), new car sales (Thursday), Halifax house price index (Friday).

Related tags: UK US Japan Australia Canada China

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK articles

gpbusd_01
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY: UK CPI in focus after soft prints from NZ, CA
By:
Matt Simpson
July 17, 2024 03:34 AM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD forecast: Volatility expected with UK data, Powell on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 14, 2024 02:43 AM
      inflation_05
      UK, CA, NZ inflation at the helm: The Week Ahead
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 12, 2024 03:39 AM
        united_kingdom_03
        GBP/USD, GBP/JPY forecast: Forward returns around the UK Budget
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 5, 2024 04:36 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.