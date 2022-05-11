What is "wrong" with gold?

Heading into tonight’s crucial CPI data, gold is trading lower for a fourth consecutive week and has lost ~ 8% from its April 18, $1999 high.

May 11, 2022 7:24 PM
Gold nuggets

Heading into tonight’s crucial CPI data, gold is trading lower for a fourth consecutive week and has lost ~ 8% from its April 18, $1999 high.

After topping in early March at $2070 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the decline in gold accelerated in mid-April after a stream of hawkish Fed Speakers raised expectations of a more aggressive hiking cycle.

While there was initial relief after the May FOMC that Fed Chair Powell downplayed the possibility of a 75bp rate hike, he did pre-signal two inflation-busting 50bp rate hikes at the upcoming FOMC meetings in June and July.

The Fed’s more aggressive super tightening cycle, which is expected to take the Feds Fund target back above 3% by early year, has undermined the value of gold for two key reasons outlined below.

Peak inflation

Gold is viewed as an inflation hedge to protect against the debasement of fiat currencies. As can be viewed on the chart below, both inflation and gold have rallied in tandem until recently.

Gold has turned lower, likely pre-empting a slowdown in inflation as early as this evening’s U.S CPI print. Headline inflation for April is expected to slow to an annual rate of 8.1%, down from a 40 year high of 8.5% in March. The core inflation rate is expected to fall from 6.5% to 6%.

gold vs inflation

Positive U.S real yields

In late November, the renomination of Fed Chair Powell over Fed Governor Lael Brainard was considered a hawkish development and the catalyst for real yields to move away from the deeply negative levels of early November (-117bp).

Overnight, U.S. 10-year real yields (the interest rate adjusted for inflation) closed at +30 points. It is noticeable that the downside move in gold accelerated in mid-April as real yields moved from negative into positive territory.

Positive real yield undermines demand for gold because gold yields nothing. Real yields are expected to continue to move higher while the Fed maintains its hawkish stance.

gold vs real yields

What do the charts say?

In an article on March 18 here we described the reversal pattern from the $2070 high as “tweezer/double top that could turn out to be one for the ages.” It is also noticeable gold completed an Elliott Wave five wave advance from the $1046, 2015 low.

The ensuing pullback has seen gold slip towards weekly uptrend support near $1830/20. This level is likely to provide initial support. However, if gold does see a sustained break below $1820ish the risks are for a deeper pullback towards range lows $1700/$1670 into year-end.

gold weekly

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of May 11, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Gold Inflation

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 11, 2025 05:19 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Gold trading
        Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Approaches All-Time Highs
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        January 28, 2025 03:05 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.