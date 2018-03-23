Week at a glance: The Consumer’s Take

Continuing destruction of the U.S.’s international trade relationships is a big risk next week though scheduled event risk will be far lower.

Next week’s agenda is bereft of high-impact economic data. Final readings of fourth-quarter economic growth releases from both the U.S. and the UK will be on tap, though these have a low probability of disproving earlier assessments. That will leave the spotlight on consumer sentiment readings due both in Europe and in the States. These may provide an insight into the impact of early-2018 events like the stock market collapse, White House turmoil and trade belligerence and signs that earnings growth is picking up whilst inflation makes a return.

Tuesday 27th March 2018 - 10.00 am BST

Eurozone Consumer Confidence (March, Final)

Tuesday 27th March 2018 - 3.00 pm BST

U.S. Consumer Confidence (March)

Wednesday 28th March 2018 - 1.30 pm BST

U.S. Gross Domestic Product (Q4, Final)

Thursday 29th March 2018 - 9.30 am BST

UK Gross Domestic Product (Q4, Final)